Clarity appears to be emerging around US-Russia dynamics, a week after a dramatic American operation in Venezuela sent shockwaves through global capitals. The surprise arrest of Venezuela’s former leader, Nicolas Maduro, seized from his residence in Caracas and taken to a New York jail, has prompted speculation over whether Washington could pursue similar action against other adversaries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The bold operation caught Venezuela off guard and underscored Washington’s willingness to act decisively. Allies took note. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose country has been resisting Russia’s invasion since 2022, hinted that the US might be prepared to act just as forcefully elsewhere.

Zelensky’s Remark, Trump’s Restraint

Referring obliquely to Putin, Zelensky suggested that if this was how a “dictator” should be treated, then “the United States knows what to do next.” His comment followed days after Maduro’s arrest early in the new year, an event that appeared to energise US allies confronting authoritarian rivals.

President Donald Trump, however, pushed back against that suggestion. Asked whether he would ever authorise a mission to capture Putin, Trump said such a step would not be required. “I don’t think it’s going to be necessary,” he told reporters, while adding that he was “very disappointed” with the Russian leader.

Putin is currently the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague over alleged war crimes linked to the conflict in Ukraine.

‘Very Disappointed’ With Putin

Speaking during a meeting with top US oil and gas executives, Trump reflected on the toll of the Ukraine-Russia war and expressed regret that he had been unable to stop the fighting. Reiterating his claim of having resolved multiple conflicts globally, the president said he believed the war should have been easier to settle.

“I think we’re going to have a, and always had, a great relationship with him,” Trump said, referring to Putin. “I am very disappointed. I settled eight wars. I thought this would be in the middle of the pack or maybe one of the easier ones.”

Trump also pointed to the human and economic cost of the ongoing conflict. “Last month, they lost 31,000 people. Many of them were Russian soldiers. The Russian economy is doing poorly,” he said. “I think we are going to end up getting it settled. I wish we could have done it quicker because a lot of people are dying, mostly soldiers.”