Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldReza Pehlavi Praises Protestor Turnout, Pushes For More Targeted Protests In Next 2 Days

Reza Pehlavi Praises Protestor Turnout, Pushes For More Targeted Protests In Next 2 Days

The unrest now represents one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 07:48 PM (IST)

Protests across Iran have entered their 14th day, spreading to much of the country after initially erupting over soaring inflation and economic distress. What began as demonstrations over living costs has rapidly turned political, with protesters openly calling for Iran’s clerical rulers to step down.

The unrest now represents one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

Reza Pahlavi Calls For Seizing City Centres

Overnight, Iran witnessed mass protests denouncing the Islamic Republic, as Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of the ousted Shah, urged demonstrators to escalate their tactics.

“Our goal is no longer merely to come to the streets. The goal is to prepare for seizing the centres of cities and holding them,” Pahlavi said on Saturday.

He praised the “magnificent” turnout during Friday’s protests and called on Iranians to organise more targeted demonstrations over the weekend.

Iranian Military Signals Readiness

As protests intensified, the Iranian army said on Saturday it would safeguard strategic infrastructure and public property. It urged citizens to thwart what it described as “the enemy’s plots,” signalling a tougher stance as authorities move to contain the unrest.

State media reported that a municipal building was set on fire in Karaj, west of Tehran, blaming “rioters” for the incident.

Trump Issues Warning To Tehran

US President Donald Trump said his administration had issued a clear warning to Iranian authorities against killing protesters, indicating that Washington could take action if violence escalates.

“And that doesn't mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts,” Trump said.

He added on Thursday that he was not inclined to meet Reza Pahlavi, suggesting the US was waiting to see how the crisis unfolds before backing an opposition figure.

Khamenei Defiant As Protests Persist

In a defiant speech on Friday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lashed out at what he called “vandals” and vowed that the Islamic Republic would “not back down”.

He accused protesters of “ruining their own streets ... in order to please the president of the United States,” while also criticising Washington.

Death Toll Mounts, Fears Of Wider Crackdown

At least 62 people have been killed during the protests, which have evolved into the most significant challenge to Iran’s government in years.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi warned on Friday that security forces could be preparing to commit a “massacre under the cover of a sweeping communications blackout”.

State television broadcast footage of funerals of security personnel it said were killed during unrest in Shiraz, Qom and Hamedan, underscoring the growing violence on both sides.

Related Video

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What were the initial reasons for the protests in Iran?

The protests initially erupted due to soaring inflation and general economic distress affecting the cost of living for Iranians.

How have the protests evolved since they began?

What started as demonstrations over living costs has rapidly turned political, with protesters now openly calling for the country's clerical rulers to step down.

What is the significance of the current unrest in Iran?

The ongoing unrest represents one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

What message did Reza Pahlavi send to protesters?

Reza Pahlavi urged demonstrators to escalate their tactics and prepare for seizing and holding city centers.

What warning did the US President issue to Iran?

US President Donald Trump issued a clear warning against killing protesters and indicated potential severe action if violence escalates.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Reza Pahlavi Protest Iran Targeted Action
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court
I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court
Jammu and Kashmir
Smuggled Weapons Recovered By Jammu Security Forces Near LOC Border; Pakistani Drone Drop Suspected
Smuggled Weapons Recovered By Jammu Security Forces Near LOC Border; Pakistani Drone Drop Suspected
World
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
Cities
'Mocked Me For Being Woman CM’: Rekha Gupta Defends AQI Statement, Applauds BJP Govt’s 11 Months
'Mocked Me For Being Woman CM’: Rekha Gupta Defends AQI Statement, Applauds BJP Govt’s 11 Months
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh
Breaking News: West Bengal Government Files Caveat in Supreme Court Ahead of ED Hearing
Breaking News: Delhi Police Take Action at Turkman Gate, 16 Held for Role in Clashes
Breaking News: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde Targeted in Alleged False Cases
Breaking News: Jaipur Hit-and-Run: Audi Car Tragedy Leaves 1 Dead, 15 Injured in Reckless Racing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget