Jana Nayagan missed its planned release because it failed to secure certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in time.
‘For Art, For Artists, For Constitution’: Kamal Haasan Demands Clear Certification Process Amid Jana Nayagan Row
Kamal Haasan speaks out after Vijay’s Jana Nayagan faces CBFC delays, calling for transparent certification, clear timelines, and protection of creative freedom in India’s film industry.
As Jana Nayagan, Vijay’s much-anticipated final film, missed its planned Pongal release after failing to secure certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), voices from across the film industry rallied behind the actor. Following the Madras High Court’s interim stay on an earlier order directing the CBFC to issue certification, actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan weighed in, calling for transparency and accountability in the certification process.
Kamal Haasan seeks transparency
Kamal Haasan shared a strongly worded note on social media, written on his official letterhead as a Member of Parliament. Captioning it “For Art, For Artists, For the Constitution,” he underlined the larger constitutional implications of the controversy. “India's Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, guided by reason, never diminished by opacity. This moment is larger than any one film; it reflects the space we accord art and artists in a constitutional democracy,” he wrote.
For Art, For Artists, For the Constitution pic.twitter.com/sOrlOOLFtv— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 10, 2026
The veteran actor stressed that cinema is sustained by an entire ecosystem, not just individual creators. From writers and technicians to performers, exhibitors and small businesses, thousands depend on the industry for their livelihood. “When clarity is absent, creativity is constrained, economic activity is disrupted, and public trust is weakened. Tamil Nadu and India's cinema lovers bring passion, discernment, and maturity to the arts; they deserve openness and respect,” Kamal noted.
He concluded by urging a “principled relook” at the certification framework, advocating for “defined timelines for certification, transparent evaluation, and written, reasoned justification” for any mandated cuts or changes. Kamal also appealed for the film fraternity to come together and initiate a “meaningful, constructive” dialogue with the government. “Such reform will safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional values, and strengthen India's democratic institutions by affirming trust in its artists and its people,” he added.
The Jana Nayagan certification row
Earlier, producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions explained in a video statement that just days before the film’s scheduled release, the CBFC informed the makers that Jana Nayagan would be sent to a revising committee. According to him, the examining committee had already viewed the film in December and conveyed via email that it would receive a UA 16+ certificate.
With release plans thrown into uncertainty, the producers approached the Madras High Court. After hearings on January 6 and 7, the court directed the CBFC to issue certification. However, the relief was short-lived, as the certification body challenged the order, leading a division bench to grant an interim stay. The matter is now set to be heard on January 21.
Jana Nayagan was widely projected as Vijay’s final film before he steps fully into active politics ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections under the banner of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Jana Nayagan miss its Pongal release?
What is Kamal Haasan's stance on the Jana Nayagan certification issue?
Kamal Haasan is calling for transparency and accountability in the film certification process, emphasizing its constitutional implications and the need for reasoned justifications for cuts.
What are Kamal Haasan's proposed reforms for film certification?
He advocates for defined timelines, transparent evaluation, and written, reasoned justifications for any required changes or cuts to films.
What led the producers of Jana Nayagan to approach the Madras High Court?
The producers approached the court after the CBFC informed them the film would be sent to a revising committee, despite an earlier indication of a UA 16+ certificate.