HomeEntertainmentSouth Cinema'For Art, For Artists, For Constitution': Kamal Haasan Demands Clear Certification Process Amid Jana Nayagan Row

‘For Art, For Artists, For Constitution’: Kamal Haasan Demands Clear Certification Process Amid Jana Nayagan Row

Kamal Haasan speaks out after Vijay’s Jana Nayagan faces CBFC delays, calling for transparent certification, clear timelines, and protection of creative freedom in India’s film industry.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
As Jana Nayagan, Vijay’s much-anticipated final film, missed its planned Pongal release after failing to secure certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), voices from across the film industry rallied behind the actor. Following the Madras High Court’s interim stay on an earlier order directing the CBFC to issue certification, actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan weighed in, calling for transparency and accountability in the certification process.

Kamal Haasan seeks transparency

Kamal Haasan shared a strongly worded note on social media, written on his official letterhead as a Member of Parliament. Captioning it “For Art, For Artists, For the Constitution,” he underlined the larger constitutional implications of the controversy. “India's Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, guided by reason, never diminished by opacity. This moment is larger than any one film; it reflects the space we accord art and artists in a constitutional democracy,” he wrote.

The veteran actor stressed that cinema is sustained by an entire ecosystem, not just individual creators. From writers and technicians to performers, exhibitors and small businesses, thousands depend on the industry for their livelihood. “When clarity is absent, creativity is constrained, economic activity is disrupted, and public trust is weakened. Tamil Nadu and India's cinema lovers bring passion, discernment, and maturity to the arts; they deserve openness and respect,” Kamal noted.

He concluded by urging a “principled relook” at the certification framework, advocating for “defined timelines for certification, transparent evaluation, and written, reasoned justification” for any mandated cuts or changes. Kamal also appealed for the film fraternity to come together and initiate a “meaningful, constructive” dialogue with the government. “Such reform will safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional values, and strengthen India's democratic institutions by affirming trust in its artists and its people,” he added.

The Jana Nayagan certification row

Earlier, producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions explained in a video statement that just days before the film’s scheduled release, the CBFC informed the makers that Jana Nayagan would be sent to a revising committee. According to him, the examining committee had already viewed the film in December and conveyed via email that it would receive a UA 16+ certificate.

With release plans thrown into uncertainty, the producers approached the Madras High Court. After hearings on January 6 and 7, the court directed the CBFC to issue certification. However, the relief was short-lived, as the certification body challenged the order, leading a division bench to grant an interim stay. The matter is now set to be heard on January 21.

Jana Nayagan was widely projected as Vijay’s final film before he steps fully into active politics ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections under the banner of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Published at : 10 Jan 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
Kamal Haasan Vijay Jana Nayagan
