Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentAnanya Panday Shows How To Be Sassy And Classy; See PICS

Ananya Panday Shows How To Be Sassy And Classy; See PICS

Ananya Panday never misses a chance to make a statement with her style, and her latest set of black-and-white portraits prove exactly that.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Ananya Panday never misses a chance to make a statement with her style, and her latest set of black-and-white portraits prove exactly that.

Ananya Panday never misses a chance to make a statement with her style, and her latest set of black-and-white portraits prove exactly that.

1/8
Ananya Panday never misses a chance to make a statement with her style, and her latest set of black-and-white portraits prove exactly that.
Ananya Panday never misses a chance to make a statement with her style, and her latest set of black-and-white portraits prove exactly that.
2/8
Stripped of colours, the monochrome tones highlight her natural elegance and make her look effortlessly timeless.
Stripped of colours, the monochrome tones highlight her natural elegance and make her look effortlessly timeless.
3/8
In the close-up shots, Ananya is seen exuding a calm yet captivating aura. Her makeup is kept minimal, with softly defined brows, a hint of kohl to accentuate her expressive eyes, and a muted lip shade that balances the overall look.
In the close-up shots, Ananya is seen exuding a calm yet captivating aura. Her makeup is kept minimal, with softly defined brows, a hint of kohl to accentuate her expressive eyes, and a muted lip shade that balances the overall look.
4/8
The choice of styling in black and white photography shifts the focus completely to her features—her radiant skin, sharp jawline, and striking expressions, which speak volumes without the need for heavy styling.
The choice of styling in black and white photography shifts the focus completely to her features—her radiant skin, sharp jawline, and striking expressions, which speak volumes without the need for heavy styling.
5/8
Her hair, styled in natural waves with a slightly tousled finish, adds to the raw and organic vibe of the portraits. There’s a quiet sophistication in the way she carries herself, letting her personality and grace shine through rather than relying on statement accessories or bold elements.
Her hair, styled in natural waves with a slightly tousled finish, adds to the raw and organic vibe of the portraits. There’s a quiet sophistication in the way she carries herself, letting her personality and grace shine through rather than relying on statement accessories or bold elements.
6/8
Ananya’s fashion sense has always been about striking the right balance between youthful charm and contemporary chic.
Ananya’s fashion sense has always been about striking the right balance between youthful charm and contemporary chic.
7/8
She experiments with silhouettes, colors, and moods, but what stands out is her ability to look equally stunning in casual off-duty looks as well as high-glam red-carpet appearances.
She experiments with silhouettes, colors, and moods, but what stands out is her ability to look equally stunning in casual off-duty looks as well as high-glam red-carpet appearances.
8/8
What makes Ananya’s fashion appeal so strong is her versatility. One day she’s in vibrant Gen-Z-friendly co-ords, the next she’s serving old-world glamour in sarees, gowns, or elegant classics. (All Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram.)
What makes Ananya’s fashion appeal so strong is her versatility. One day she’s in vibrant Gen-Z-friendly co-ords, the next she’s serving old-world glamour in sarees, gowns, or elegant classics. (All Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram.)
Published at : 20 Aug 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ananya Panday
Preferred Sources

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests
Gaming
Good Games In, Money Games Out: Govt Tables Online Gaming Bill 2025 To Promote Esports & Ban Betting
Good Games In, Money Games Out: Govt Tables Online Gaming Bill 2025
Cities
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
World
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget