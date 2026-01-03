BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially directed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

The decision was confirmed on January 3, 2026, by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. Speaking to ANI, Saikia stated that the instruction was issued due to "recent developments all across," referring to the escalating diplomatic tensions and civil unrest in Bangladesh.

As of now, KKR has not officially named a replacement, but scouts are expected to look at available overseas fast bowlers who went unsold in the December auction.

BCCI clarified that KKR will not be left at a disadvantage. The franchise has been granted permission to seek a replacement player to fill the void left by left-arm seamer Mustafizur.

Upon a formal request from the team management, the board will facilitate the process of bringing a new international or domestic player into the roster.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI, "Due to the recent developments that are going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement"

Controversy Behind Signing

Mustafizur Rahman became the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history last month when KKR secured his services for Rs 9.20 crore following an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

However, the signing immediately triggered a massive public outcry. Political leaders and spiritual figures criticized the franchise and its co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan, citing reports of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Critics argued that continuing with the participation of a Bangladeshi player was insensitive to national sentiments given the current humanitarian concerns in the neighboring country.

Update on India squad announcement

On India vs New Zealand 2026 ODI Squad announcement, Saikia said, "As you know, from the 11th of January, India is going to play New Zealand in a three-match ODI series and today we have a meeting with the selectors and in the afternoon we are going to announce the squad for the New Zealand series..."