Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia68 Mahayuti Candidates Elected Unopposed In Maharashtra Local Polls; Opposition Cries Foul

68 Mahayuti Candidates Elected Unopposed In Maharashtra Local Polls; Opposition Cries Foul

Ahead of Maharashtra civic polls, 69 candidates—mostly from the ruling alliance—are set to win unopposed, prompting opposition allegations and an EC probe.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 12:35 PM (IST)

As Maharashtra heads into a high-stakes round of civic elections, controversy has erupted over a large number of candidates set to enter municipal corporations without a fight. Official data shows that 69 candidates are poised to be elected unopposed across 29 municipal corporations, raising sharp questions from opposition parties about the fairness of the electoral process.

The municipal elections, scheduled for January 15, will determine control over 2,869 seats across major urban bodies, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. With the withdrawal of nominations concluding on Friday, the unusually high number of uncontested seats has become a central political flashpoint.

Mahayuti Dominates Uncontested Seats

According to figures confirmed by election authorities, 68 of the 69 unopposed candidates belong to the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, as reported by Hindustan Times. The remaining uncontested candidate represents the Islam Party in Malegaon.

Breaking down the numbers, 44 uncontested candidates are from the BJP, 22 from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and two from the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). These developments have given the BJP a clear numerical edge even before polling day, particularly in corporations such as Kalyan-Dombivli in Thane district, as well as Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Panvel, Bhiwandi, Dhule, Jalgaon, and Ahilyanagar.

In Pune’s 165-member municipal corporation, for instance, BJP candidates Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap were left unopposed after candidates from Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) withdrew from the race.

Opposition Alleges Pressure and Irregularities

Opposition parties have strongly objected to the manner in which these unopposed victories emerged. Leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena alleged that rival candidates were pressured, threatened, or financially induced to withdraw their nominations at the last moment.

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed that returning officers were instructed to accept withdrawals even after the official 3 p.m. deadline, effectively treating late submissions as valid, reported Times Now. These allegations have intensified scrutiny of the conduct of election officials during the withdrawal phase.

In response to the uproar, the State Election Commission has directed returning officers not to formally declare winners in the affected wards until an inquiry into the complaints is completed.

Related Video

Indore Toxic Water Tragedy: Tender Delay Alleged, Over 15 Deaths Linked to Pipeline Negligence

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
Cities
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
World
ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Terror Plot Foiled In US, Suspect ‘Planned To Do Jihad’
ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Terror Plot Foiled In US, Suspect ‘Planned To Do Jihad’
Cities
UGC Orders Probe In Himachal Student Suicide; Professor, Students Face Ragging, Sexual Harassment Charges
UGC Orders Probe In Himachal Student Suicide; Professor, Students Face Ragging, Sexual Harassment Charges
Advertisement

Videos

Indore Toxic Water Tragedy: Tender Delay Alleged, Over 15 Deaths Linked to Pipeline Negligence
Breaking: Tension Erupts at Kamaniya Gate Jabalpur Over Alleged Religious Insult, Situation Under Control
UP Operation Langda: Rape and Murder Accused Arrested After Encounter in Bulandshahr
Breaking: FBI Foils ISIS Terror Plot in North Carolina Ahead of New Year, Suspect Arrested
Prayagraj News: Magh Mela Begins in Prayagraj Today, 25-30 Lakh Devotees Expected on First Snan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget