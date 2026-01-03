Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Confirms US Role In Venezuela Explosions, Claims President Maduro Captured

Trump Confirms US Role In Venezuela Explosions, Claims President Maduro Captured

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, saying the operation was conducted with US law enforcement and promising further details at a news conference.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump confirmed early Saturday that the United States carried out a 'large-scale strike' on Venezuela, asserting that explosions heard in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas were the result of U.S. military action. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the operation targeted Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro, adding that Maduro and his wife were captured during the action and 'flown out of the country.'

He said the operation was conducted “in conjunction with US law enforcement” and announced that a news conference would be held at Mar-a-Lago later Saturday morning.

Earlier, multiple powerful explosions shook Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, early Saturday, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky, according to Reuters witnesses and videos shared on social media. Residents in several neighbourhoods reported power outages, particularly in southern Caracas near a major military base, as the blasts began around 2 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).

Venezuelan Authorities Didnt Clarify Cause

While Venezuelan authorities did not immediately clarify the cause or exact locations of the explosions, the incident came shortly before US President Donald Trump announced that the United States had carried out a “large-scale strike” in Venezuela and claimed President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and removed from the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Donald Trump confirm about Venezuela?

Donald Trump confirmed that the United States carried out a 'large-scale strike' on Venezuela. He stated that explosions heard in Caracas were the result of this U.S. military action.

What happened to Nicolas Maduro according to President Trump?

President Trump asserted that Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured during the U.S. operation and flown out of the country. A news conference was announced to provide further details.

What was heard and seen in Caracas early Saturday?

Multiple powerful explosions shook Venezuela's capital, Caracas, early Saturday morning. These blasts were accompanied by thick plumes of black smoke and reports of power outages in several neighborhoods.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Venezuela Donald Trump United STates Explosions Maduro
