Trump Confirms US Role In Venezuela Explosions, Claims President Maduro Captured

US President Donald Trump confirmed early Saturday that the United States carried out a 'large-scale strike' on Venezuela, asserting that explosions heard in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas were the result of U.S. military action. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the operation targeted Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro, adding that Maduro and his wife were captured during the action and 'flown out of the country.'

He said the operation was conducted “in conjunction with US law enforcement” and announced that a news conference would be held at Mar-a-Lago later Saturday morning.

Earlier, multiple powerful explosions shook Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, early Saturday, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky, according to Reuters witnesses and videos shared on social media. Residents in several neighbourhoods reported power outages, particularly in southern Caracas near a major military base, as the blasts began around 2 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).

Venezuelan Authorities Didnt Clarify Cause

While Venezuelan authorities did not immediately clarify the cause or exact locations of the explosions, the incident came shortly before US President Donald Trump announced that the United States had carried out a “large-scale strike” in Venezuela and claimed President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and removed from the country.