Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate

HomeNewsWorldHindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate

The assault, occurring while he was returning home, has heightened safety concerns for religious minorities, especially with upcoming elections.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 01:34 PM (IST)

Khokon Chandra Das, a Hindu man who was attacked with sharp weapons and set on fire in Bangladesh, died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka, his family said. He had been battling for his life since the assault earlier this week.

The attack has renewed concerns over the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly as the country witnesses heightened tensions in the run-up to elections.

Attack While Returning Home

Das ran a small medicine shop and mobile banking business in his village, located about 150 kilometres from the capital. According to family members, he was attacked on Wednesday night while returning home after closing his shop.

The assailants allegedly assaulted him with sharp weapons before setting him on fire. In a desperate attempt to save himself, Das jumped into a nearby pond, which helped extinguish the flames that had nearly engulfed his head and face. The attackers fled the scene soon after.

Hospitalisation And Death

Local residents rushed Das to a nearby hospital, but doctors later referred him to a larger medical facility in Dhaka due to the severity of his injuries. Despite treatment, he succumbed on Friday.

His death has sent shockwaves through his community, adding to fears among minority groups amid a spate of violent incidents reported in recent weeks. Authorities have not yet released further details on arrests or the progress of the investigation.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Bangladesh Unrest Khokon Das
