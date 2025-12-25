Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryCitiesChristmas 2025: Have A Look At The Celebrations Around The Country — IN PICS

Christmas 2025: Have A Look At The Celebrations Around The Country — IN PICS

A visual glimpse of Christmas celebrations across the country, capturing festive lights, decorations, prayers, and joyful moments from different regions.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
A visual glimpse of Christmas celebrations across the country, capturing festive lights, decorations, prayers, and joyful moments from different regions.

Christmas Celebrations 2025

1/8
Morning cyclists dressed as Santa Claus during the Christmas celebrations, in New Delhi. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Morning cyclists dressed as Santa Claus during the Christmas celebrations, in New Delhi. (Image Source: PTI Images)
2/8
People from the Christian community during the Christmas midnight mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral, in Prayagraj. (Image Source: PTI Images)
People from the Christian community during the Christmas midnight mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral, in Prayagraj. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Published at : 25 Dec 2025 01:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Christmas Celebrations Christmas 2025 Christmas Photos Christmas Across The Country Festive Celebrations

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Cities
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
India
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
News
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

BMC Election 2026: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande’s Marathi Language Post Sparks Row Ahead of BMC Elections
Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection
Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Trump-Class Warships: A Bold Push For Naval Supremacy Amid Global Rivalries
Opinion
Embed widget