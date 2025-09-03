Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rains, Floods Cause Mayhem In North India; Delhi, Punjab, Jammu Worst Hit: In PICS

Heavy monsoon rains have caused severe flooding across Delhi, Punjab, and Jammu. Rivers are in spate, prompting rescue operations and relief efforts as communities face flash floods.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 09:43 AM (IST)
Flash Flood

1/9
Yamuna river flows in spate as it crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, in Wazirabad area, New Delhi. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Yamuna river flows in spate as it crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, in Wazirabad area, New Delhi. (Image Source: PTI Images)
2/9
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta interacts with people during her visit to the Yamuna floodplain near Geeta Colony. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta interacts with people during her visit to the Yamuna floodplain near Geeta Colony. (Image Source: PTI Images)
3/9
People make their way as the Yamuna River has risen and crossed the danger mark after incessant heavy rainfall, near Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge), in New Delhi. (Image Source: PTI Images)
People make their way as the Yamuna River has risen and crossed the danger mark after incessant heavy rainfall, near Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge), in New Delhi. (Image Source: PTI Images)
4/9
NDRF personnel rescue a local from a flood-hit area in Punjab. (Image Source: PTI Images)
NDRF personnel rescue a local from a flood-hit area in Punjab. (Image Source: PTI Images)
5/9
Train passes above a flooded underpass after heavy rainfall, in Jalandhar, Punjab. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Train passes above a flooded underpass after heavy rainfall, in Jalandhar, Punjab. (Image Source: PTI Images)
6/9
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a visit at flood-hit Ferozepur, in Punjab. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a visit at flood-hit Ferozepur, in Punjab. (Image Source: PTI Images)
7/9
Road filled with mud water outside the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-Jammu) following flash floods, at Chatha, on the outskirts of Jammu. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Road filled with mud water outside the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-Jammu) following flash floods, at Chatha, on the outskirts of Jammu. (Image Source: PTI Images)
8/9
The Gujjar nagar area near the Tawi river which continues to flow in spate amid rainfall, in Jammu. (Image Source: PTI Images)
The Gujjar nagar area near the Tawi river which continues to flow in spate amid rainfall, in Jammu. (Image Source: PTI Images)
9/9
Flood-affected people collect food at camp, near the swollen Tawi river, in Jammu. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Flood-affected people collect food at camp, near the swollen Tawi river, in Jammu. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
Flash Floods In India Delhi Floods Punjab Floods Jammu Floods Yamuna River Flooding Tawi River Flooding Flood-affected Areas Northern India Floods Heavy Rainfall Delhi Punjab Jammu
