Delhi Families Forced To Evacuate As Yamuna Swells, Homes And Markets Go Underwater: PICS

HomePhoto GalleryCitiesDelhi Families Forced To Evacuate As Yamuna Swells, Homes And Markets Go Underwater: PICS

Heavy rain in Delhi has swelled the Yamuna, raising the water level above the danger mark and inundating homes and markets in low-lying area. The rising water level has forced families to evacuate.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
Thousands of families evacuated from Delhi's low-lying areas as water level in Yamuna continues to rise due to heavy rains.

1/6
Streets turned into streams and bustling marketplaces into pools of murky water on Wednesday as the Yamuna River continued to rise in the national capital. Image: PTI
2/6
At 1 pm, the river was flowing at 207 metres, prompting authorities to evacuate vulnerable neighbourhoods and shut the Old Railway Bridge for traffic. Image: PTI
3/6
In Majnu ka Tila, usually buzzing with shoppers, silence hung over the lanes after floodwater gushed in. Image: PTI
4/6
Thousands of residents in low-lying areas of Delhi scrambled to save their homes and belongings. Image: PTI
5/6
In Madanpur Khadar, families whose jhuggis were swallowed by the flood are now living under old plastic sheets strung along the roadside. Image: PTI
6/6
Families survived on biscuits and buns, told one resident to news agency PTI. Elderly parents were carried through waist-deep water, while children and pets huddled in roadside tents. Image: PTI
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 06:24 PM (IST)
Embed widget