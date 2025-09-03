Explorer
Delhi Families Forced To Evacuate As Yamuna Swells, Homes And Markets Go Underwater: PICS
Heavy rain in Delhi has swelled the Yamuna, raising the water level above the danger mark and inundating homes and markets in low-lying area. The rising water level has forced families to evacuate.
Thousands of families evacuated from Delhi's low-lying areas as water level in Yamuna continues to rise due to heavy rains.
03 Sep 2025
Delhi Families Forced To Evacuate As Yamuna Swells, Homes And Markets Go Underwater: PICS
