Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, More VVIPs Cast Vote | PHOTOS

Top leaders, including Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad, and more cast their votes in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly Elections.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
1/8
RJD President and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives to cast a vote during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.
2/8
Tejashwi Yadav addresses the media after casting vote at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections.
3/8
Tejashwi Yadav, Rajshree, Lalu, Rabri and others show inked fingers after voting in Bihar polls.
4/8
Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi reach polling station to vote in Bihar Assembly first phase elections.
5/8
Tejashwi Yadav, family and party leaders display inked fingers after casting votes in first-phase Bihar polls.
6/8
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad displays inked finger after voting in the first phase of Bihar elections.
7/8
Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary arrived at a polling station in Munger to cast his vote in the first phase.
8/8
Danapur BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav was among the early voters in Patna during the first phase of polling.
Published at : 06 Nov 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Embed widget