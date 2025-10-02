Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Glows In Festive Spirit As Dussehra Lights Up The Nation; PICS

India Glows In Festive Spirit As Dussehra Lights Up The Nation; PICS

From Amritsar to Patna, India celebrated Dussehra with grandeur as Ravana effigies were burnt, Ramlila performances staged, and crowds gathered to mark the victory of good over evil on Vijayadashami.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 11:34 PM (IST)
From Amritsar to Patna, India celebrated Dussehra with grandeur as Ravana effigies were burnt, Ramlila performances staged, and crowds gathered to mark the victory of good over evil on Vijayadashami.

Ravana Dahan and Fireworks Mark Dussehra Celebrations Across States

1/9
Capital city Delhi celebrates Dussehra with cultural programmes and Ramlila.
Capital city Delhi celebrates Dussehra with cultural programmes and Ramlila.
2/9
Vibrant celebrations and Ravana Dahan rituals unfold in Jammu.
Vibrant celebrations and Ravana Dahan rituals unfold in Jammu.
3/9
Sacred rituals and Ravana effigy burning mark Dussehra in Amritsar.
Sacred rituals and Ravana effigy burning mark Dussehra in Amritsar.
4/9
Crowds in Amritsar soak in the festive spirit of Dussehra night.
Crowds in Amritsar soak in the festive spirit of Dussehra night.
5/9
Colourful Dussehra festivities bring joy across Haryana towns.
Colourful Dussehra festivities bring joy across Haryana towns.
6/9
Amritsar witnesses dazzling fireworks during Ravana Dahan.
Amritsar witnesses dazzling fireworks during Ravana Dahan.
7/9
Devotees gather in Jammu to mark the victory of good over evil on Dussehra.
Devotees gather in Jammu to mark the victory of good over evil on Dussehra.
8/9
Stunning visuals from Amritsar as effigies of Ravana go up in flames.
Stunning visuals from Amritsar as effigies of Ravana go up in flames.
9/9
Grand Dussehra celebrations light up Amritsar with festive fervour. (All Image: PTI)
Grand Dussehra celebrations light up Amritsar with festive fervour. (All Image: PTI)
Published at : 02 Oct 2025 11:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dussehra Celebrations Dussehra 2025

Photo Gallery

View More
