HomeNewsWorldAmid Violence Against Hindus, Bangladesh Warms Up To Bankrupt Pakistan, Restarts Direct Flights

Amid Violence Against Hindus, Bangladesh Warms Up To Bankrupt Pakistan, Restarts Direct Flights

The relaunch comes after the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority granted Biman permission to operate on the route and use specified air corridors within Pakistani airspace.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 08:24 PM (IST)
Bangladesh’s national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume direct flights between Karachi and Dhaka from January 29, reviving a route that has remained suspended for more than a decade. The airline plans to operate the service twice a week following regulatory clearance from Pakistani authorities. Direct air connectivity between the two countries was last operational in 2012, after which passengers were forced to rely on indirect routes via the Middle East.

Approval From Pakistani Regulator

The relaunch comes after the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority granted Biman permission to operate on the route and use specified air corridors within Pakistani airspace. Airline officials said talks with Pakistani regulators had been ongoing for months to secure approvals.

The carrier has indicated that the initial schedule will be limited to two weekly flights, with any expansion contingent on passenger demand and operational feasibility.

At present, travellers between Bangladesh and Pakistan largely depend on connecting flights through Gulf hubs such as Dubai and Doha, adding to travel time and costs. The direct service is expected to shorten journeys, though demand for the route has historically remained modest.

Aviation observers note that while direct connectivity may offer convenience, sustained viability will depend on passenger volumes, bilateral travel demand and broader regional dynamics.

The decision comes as Dhaka and Islamabad engage cautiously after years of limited interaction. The timing is notable, coming amid visible diplomatic strain between India and Bangladesh, even as Bangladesh explores closer engagement with Pakistan on select sectors, including aviation.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 08:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Hindus In Bangladesh Biman Airlines Dhaka-Karachi Flights
