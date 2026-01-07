Amid Violence Against Hindus, Bangladesh Warms Up To Bankrupt Pakistan, Restarts Direct Flights

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bangladesh’s national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume direct flights between Karachi and Dhaka from January 29, reviving a route that has remained suspended for more than a decade. The airline plans to operate the service twice a week following regulatory clearance from Pakistani authorities. Direct air connectivity between the two countries was last operational in 2012, after which passengers were forced to rely on indirect routes via the Middle East.

From January 29, Biman Bangladesh Airlines starting twice-a-week flights between Dhaka and Karachi. pic.twitter.com/rdgEG4fn7F January 7, 2026

Approval From Pakistani Regulator

The relaunch comes after the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority granted Biman permission to operate on the route and use specified air corridors within Pakistani airspace. Airline officials said talks with Pakistani regulators had been ongoing for months to secure approvals.

The carrier has indicated that the initial schedule will be limited to two weekly flights, with any expansion contingent on passenger demand and operational feasibility.

At present, travellers between Bangladesh and Pakistan largely depend on connecting flights through Gulf hubs such as Dubai and Doha, adding to travel time and costs. The direct service is expected to shorten journeys, though demand for the route has historically remained modest.

Aviation observers note that while direct connectivity may offer convenience, sustained viability will depend on passenger volumes, bilateral travel demand and broader regional dynamics.

The decision comes as Dhaka and Islamabad engage cautiously after years of limited interaction. The timing is notable, coming amid visible diplomatic strain between India and Bangladesh, even as Bangladesh explores closer engagement with Pakistan on select sectors, including aviation.

Related Video Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons