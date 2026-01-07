Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Jammu's Kathua

The exchange of fire is underway in the forest area of Kamadh Nallah. Confirming the development, Inspector General of Police (Jammu) Bhim Sen Tuti said in a post on X.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 07:22 PM (IST)
An encounter has broken out between security forces and Jaish terrorists in the Billawar area of Kathua district in Jammu. Firing is underway in the forests of Dhanu Parole. Security forces had launched a search operation after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The exchange of fire began when the troops came face to face with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists during the operation.

The exchange of fire is underway in the forest area of Kamadh Nallah. Confirming the development, Inspector General of Police (Jammu) Bhim Sen Tuti said in a post on X that the Special Operations Group (SOG) Kathua has engaged the terrorists in the area.

Terrorist Sighted By locals

According to sources cited by PTI, a terrorist was spotted by local residents around 4 pm at Kamadh Nallah, which falls under the Billawar police station area. Officials said the terrorist could be the same individual who was seen earlier in the day in the Dhannu Parole area.

Security officials said additional reinforcements have been rushed to the village to neutralise the terrorists, and the operation is continuing.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
Breaking News J&K Encounter ABP Live Kathua Encounter Billawar Firing Jammu Security Operation SOG Kathua Kamadh Nallah
