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HomeNews4 Killed After Being Hit By Purushottam Express In Prayagraj

4 Killed After Being Hit By Purushottam Express In Prayagraj

Four killed after being run over by Purushottam Express in Prayagraj as passengers on tracks are hit; probe underway, three victims identified.

By : Ahmad Belal | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 11:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Four people died after being run over by Purushottam Express.
  • Incident occurred near Pachdeora overbridge, Prayagraj railway division.
  • Curious passengers alighted a halted train, hit by another.

Four people were killed after being run over by the Purushottam Express in the Prayagraj railway division on Wednesday evening. The incident took place near the Pachdeora overbridge between the Karchana-Bheerpur section. According to railway officials, the guard and loco pilot of Train No. 12312 (down direction) reported spotting a body on the tracks at around 6:15 pm, following which the train was halted.

Shortly after, the Purushottam Express (Train No. 12801), travelling in the up direction, passed through the same location at around 6:47 pm. During this time, four individuals came under the train and died on the spot.

Victims Identified

Railway SP Prashant Verma said that three of the four deceased have been identified so far. The victims include Baliram (36) from Siwan in Bihar, Sunil Kumar (24) from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, and Akash (17) from Firozabad.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the Railways has assured full support to the families of the victims.

How The Incident Occurred

According to officials, the incident was triggered after a person was earlier run over by another train, identified as the Kalka Express, which led to that train being halted. Passengers reportedly got down onto the tracks out of curiosity.

At the same time, the Purushottam Express approached on a parallel track, resulting in four people being run over.

Authorities said a detailed investigation is underway, and if any criminal angle is found, action will be taken by the GRP and local police.

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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
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