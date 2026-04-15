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HomeCitiesMassive Fire Breaks Out In Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar Slums, Rescue Operation Underway

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar Slums, Rescue Operation Underway

Massive fire breaks out in Lucknow slums, firefighting underway as CM Yogi Adityanath orders relief; no casualties reported so far.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 09:58 PM (IST)
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  • CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to expedite relief.

A massive fire broke out in a slum cluster in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar area on Wednesday, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. Fire tenders were rushed to the site as thick smoke engulfed the locality, with firefighting teams working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to reach the spot and expedite relief and rescue operations. Authorities said efforts are ongoing, with further details awaited.

Blaze In Lucknow Slums

The fire broke out in the densely populated Vikas Nagar slum area, raising concerns over safety in congested settlements. Firefighters were deployed swiftly, and operations are underway to bring the situation under control. Officials are prioritising containment and ensuring that nearby structures are not affected.

Local authorities have been instructed to coordinate relief measures and assess any damage caused by the blaze. While there is no immediate confirmation of casualties, teams remain on the ground to monitor the situation and assist residents.

Earlier Fire In Hardoi

In a separate incident earlier this week, a fire broke out at an auto garage in Hardoi district late at night. According to officials, the fire spread rapidly within the ‘City Motor Workshop’, prompting a large-scale response from the fire department.

Fire Officer Mahesh Pratap Singh said multiple fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. Two CNG-powered vehicles present inside the workshop were safely removed, and all individuals in the vicinity were evacuated without injury.

No Casualties, Probe On

The Hardoi fire was eventually brought under control, with no casualties reported. Officials confirmed that all equipment inside the workshop was secured during the operation.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 09:57 PM (IST)
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Lucknow Fire UTTAR PRADESH Vikas Nagar Slums
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