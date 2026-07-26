Why People Are Soaking Their Feet In Vinegar And Salt – Does It Really Work?

Foot odour, dry heels and fungal infections are common complaints, particularly among people who wear closed shoes for long hours. This has made simple home remedies increasingly popular, with vinegar and salt foot soaks gaining attention for their claimed ability to freshen feet and soften rough skin. Vinegar contains acetic acid, which has antimicrobial properties, while salt is often used to cleanse and soothe tired feet. Although some people report positive results, scientific evidence remains limited. Health experts also recommend taking precautions before trying this remedy, especially if you have diabetes, open wounds, or ongoing foot problems that require medical care.

Vinegar Foot Soak Benefits

Freshens Feet And Softens Skin

A vinegar and salt soak may help reduce unpleasant foot odour by creating conditions that are less favourable for bacteria and fungi. Warm water also loosens hardened skin, making it easier to remove calluses and rough patches with a pumice stone. Many people find the soak relaxing after a long day, while mild itching caused by sweat build-up may also improve temporarily. However, athlete's foot and other fungal infections should still be treated with appropriate antifungal medicines, as vinegar is not a proven replacement.

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How To Prepare It

Simple Recipe To Try At Home

Preparing the soak requires only a few household ingredients. Mix one part vinegar with two parts warm water in a basin large enough for both feet. Add half a cup of sea salt or Epsom salt and stir until dissolved. Soak your feet for up to 20 minutes before gently scrubbing rough areas if needed. Dry your feet carefully, especially between the toes, and finish by applying a moisturiser to reduce dryness.

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Safety Tips

When To Avoid A Foot Soak

Experts advise against using vinegar foot soaks on broken skin, cuts, or blisters because the solution may irritate. People living with diabetes or nerve-related foot conditions should speak to a healthcare professional before trying this remedy, as foot injuries can easily go unnoticed. Repeated soaking may also dry out the skin, so limiting use to a few times each week is generally recommended. Persistent foot odour, pain, itching or signs of infection should always be assessed by a medical professional.

A vinegar and salt foot soak may help freshen feet, soften rough skin and provide short-term comfort, but it should not replace proper medical treatment. Using it carefully and recognising when professional advice is needed can help keep your feet healthy while avoiding unnecessary complications.