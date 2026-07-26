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English NewsLifestyleWhy People Are Soaking Their Feet In Vinegar And Salt – Does It Really Work?

Why People Are Soaking Their Feet In Vinegar And Salt – Does It Really Work?

A vinegar and salt foot soak is a popular home remedy for foot odour, rough skin, and tired feet. Learn its potential benefits, how to prepare it safely, possible risks, and when experts recommend seeking medical advice instead of relying on home treatment.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vinegar and salt foot soaks can freshen and soften feet.
  • Prepare by mixing vinegar, warm water, and salt for soaking.
  • Limited scientific evidence; not a replacement for medical treatment.
  • Avoid with broken skin; consult doctor for diabetes or issues.

Foot odour, dry heels and fungal infections are common complaints, particularly among people who wear closed shoes for long hours. This has made simple home remedies increasingly popular, with vinegar and salt foot soaks gaining attention for their claimed ability to freshen feet and soften rough skin. Vinegar contains acetic acid, which has antimicrobial properties, while salt is often used to cleanse and soothe tired feet. Although some people report positive results, scientific evidence remains limited. Health experts also recommend taking precautions before trying this remedy, especially if you have diabetes, open wounds, or ongoing foot problems that require medical care.

Vinegar Foot Soak Benefits

Freshens Feet And Softens Skin

A vinegar and salt soak may help reduce unpleasant foot odour by creating conditions that are less favourable for bacteria and fungi. Warm water also loosens hardened skin, making it easier to remove calluses and rough patches with a pumice stone. Many people find the soak relaxing after a long day, while mild itching caused by sweat build-up may also improve temporarily. However, athlete's foot and other fungal infections should still be treated with appropriate antifungal medicines, as vinegar is not a proven replacement.

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How To Prepare It

Simple Recipe To Try At Home

Preparing the soak requires only a few household ingredients. Mix one part vinegar with two parts warm water in a basin large enough for both feet. Add half a cup of sea salt or Epsom salt and stir until dissolved. Soak your feet for up to 20 minutes before gently scrubbing rough areas if needed. Dry your feet carefully, especially between the toes, and finish by applying a moisturiser to reduce dryness.

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Safety Tips

When To Avoid A Foot Soak

Experts advise against using vinegar foot soaks on broken skin, cuts, or blisters because the solution may irritate. People living with diabetes or nerve-related foot conditions should speak to a healthcare professional before trying this remedy, as foot injuries can easily go unnoticed. Repeated soaking may also dry out the skin, so limiting use to a few times each week is generally recommended. Persistent foot odour, pain, itching or signs of infection should always be assessed by a medical professional.

A vinegar and salt foot soak may help freshen feet, soften rough skin and provide short-term comfort, but it should not replace proper medical treatment. Using it carefully and recognising when professional advice is needed can help keep your feet healthy while avoiding unnecessary complications.

 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the benefits of a vinegar and salt foot soak?

It can help reduce unpleasant foot odour by creating unfavorable conditions for bacteria and fungi. It also softens rough skin, making calluses easier to remove, and provides a relaxing experience.

How is a vinegar and salt foot soak prepared?

Mix one part vinegar with two parts warm water in a basin. Add half a cup of sea salt or Epsom salt and stir until dissolved. Soak your feet for up to 20 minutes.

When should someone avoid using a vinegar and salt foot soak?

Avoid on broken skin, cuts, or blisters. People with diabetes or nerve-related foot conditions should consult a healthcare professional first. Persistent issues need medical assessment.

Can a vinegar and salt foot soak treat fungal infections?

While it may create less favorable conditions for fungi, vinegar is not a proven replacement for appropriate antifungal medicines. Athlete's foot requires medical treatment.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Home Remedies Athlete's Foot Vinegar Foot Soak Salt Foot Soak Foot Odour Smelly Feet Remedy Vinegar Benefits Acetic Acid Foot Care Tips
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