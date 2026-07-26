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English NewsLifestyleABP LIVE Pet First | 4 Easy Homemade Dog Popsicles To Keep Your Pet Cool, Hydrated And Happy This Summer

ABP LIVE Pet First | 4 Easy Homemade Dog Popsicles To Keep Your Pet Cool, Hydrated And Happy This Summer

Keep your dog cool this summer with four easy homemade pupsicle recipes made using dog-safe ingredients like yoghurt, fruits and coconut water. These refreshing frozen treats help support hydration, add nutrition, and offer a healthier alternative to processed pet snacks during hot weather.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Homemade frozen treats keep dogs cool, hydrated, and nourished.
  • Recipes feature banana, fruit, mango, and yogurt combinations.
  • Ensure ingredients are safe, introduce gradually, serve moderately.

When temperatures climb during summer, dogs can struggle to stay comfortable, making hydration and cooling treats more important than ever. Homemade frozen snacks are an easy way to help your pet beat the heat while avoiding artificial sweeteners and unnecessary additives often found in processed products. Prepared with everyday ingredients that are generally considered safe for dogs, these simple recipes also add nutrients through fruits, yoghurt and natural liquids. They take only a few minutes to prepare and can be frozen in ice cube trays or moulds. Here are four easy homemade pupsicle recipes your dog is likely to enjoy this season.

Peanut Butter Pupsicles

Bananas provide potassium, while plain peanut butter adds protein and healthy fats, making this a filling post-play snack. Mix one ripe banana, two tablespoons of unsweetened peanut butter, and one cup of plain Greek yoghurt until smooth. Pour into moulds or ice cube trays and freeze for at least four hours. Always check that the peanut butter is free from xylitol, which is toxic to dogs.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 6 Tips To Prevent Tick-Borne Illnesses In Dogs During Monsoon

Fruit-Based Frozen Treats

Watermelon and blueberries make a refreshing combination thanks to their high water content and antioxidants. Blend seedless watermelon with a handful of blueberries, pour into moulds and freeze. Another option is to blend mixed berries with plain low-fat Greek yoghurt for a probiotic-rich frozen snack that may help support digestion while offering natural vitamins.

Mango Coconut Cooler

For a tropical-inspired treat, blend ripe mango, tender coconut water without added sugar, and plain curd until smooth. Freeze the mixture for four to six hours before serving. Mango contributes vitamins A and C, while coconut water provides natural electrolytes, making this a refreshing option for particularly hot afternoons. As with any treat, serve in moderation and adjust portions according to your dog's size. Veterinary experts recommend introducing new foods gradually and ensuring all ingredients are suitable for your pet.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 10 Natural Superfoods That Can Help Your Dog Stay Active And Healthy

Homemade pupsicles are an easy way to help dogs stay cool during warmer months while adding variety to their diet. Prepare a batch in advance, store them in the freezer, and offer them occasionally as a refreshing seasonal treat.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are homemade frozen treats beneficial for dogs?

They help dogs stay cool in warm weather and avoid artificial additives found in processed products. These treats also add nutrients through natural ingredients like fruits and yoghurt.

What ingredients are commonly used in these frozen dog treats?

Common ingredients include fruits like banana, watermelon, blueberries, and mango, as well as plain Greek yoghurt, unsweetened peanut butter, and tender coconut water. Always check peanut butter for xylitol.

How long do homemade frozen treats take to prepare and freeze?

Preparation takes only a few minutes. Most recipes require freezing for at least four hours, with some needing four to six hours to set properly in moulds or ice cube trays.

How should I serve these frozen treats to my dog?

Serve homemade pupsicles in moderation and adjust portions according to your dog's size. It's also recommended to introduce new foods gradually to ensure they are suitable for your pet.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Peanut Butter Homemade Dog Popsicles Pupsicles Summer Dog Treats Frozen Treats For Dogs Dog Hydration DIY Dog Recipes Pet Summer Care
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