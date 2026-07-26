Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Homemade frozen treats keep dogs cool, hydrated, and nourished.

Recipes feature banana, fruit, mango, and yogurt combinations.

Ensure ingredients are safe, introduce gradually, serve moderately.

When temperatures climb during summer, dogs can struggle to stay comfortable, making hydration and cooling treats more important than ever. Homemade frozen snacks are an easy way to help your pet beat the heat while avoiding artificial sweeteners and unnecessary additives often found in processed products. Prepared with everyday ingredients that are generally considered safe for dogs, these simple recipes also add nutrients through fruits, yoghurt and natural liquids. They take only a few minutes to prepare and can be frozen in ice cube trays or moulds. Here are four easy homemade pupsicle recipes your dog is likely to enjoy this season.

Peanut Butter Pupsicles

Bananas provide potassium, while plain peanut butter adds protein and healthy fats, making this a filling post-play snack. Mix one ripe banana, two tablespoons of unsweetened peanut butter, and one cup of plain Greek yoghurt until smooth. Pour into moulds or ice cube trays and freeze for at least four hours. Always check that the peanut butter is free from xylitol, which is toxic to dogs.

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Fruit-Based Frozen Treats

Watermelon and blueberries make a refreshing combination thanks to their high water content and antioxidants. Blend seedless watermelon with a handful of blueberries, pour into moulds and freeze. Another option is to blend mixed berries with plain low-fat Greek yoghurt for a probiotic-rich frozen snack that may help support digestion while offering natural vitamins.

Mango Coconut Cooler

For a tropical-inspired treat, blend ripe mango, tender coconut water without added sugar, and plain curd until smooth. Freeze the mixture for four to six hours before serving. Mango contributes vitamins A and C, while coconut water provides natural electrolytes, making this a refreshing option for particularly hot afternoons. As with any treat, serve in moderation and adjust portions according to your dog's size. Veterinary experts recommend introducing new foods gradually and ensuring all ingredients are suitable for your pet.

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Homemade pupsicles are an easy way to help dogs stay cool during warmer months while adding variety to their diet. Prepare a batch in advance, store them in the freezer, and offer them occasionally as a refreshing seasonal treat.