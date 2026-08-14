Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khatkar Kalan preserves Bhagat Singh's ancestral home, museum, and history.

Hussainiwala's memorial honours Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev's sacrifice.

These sites offer meaningful insights into India's freedom struggle.

August 15 is more than just a national holiday. It is a day to remember the freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice became an important part of India's history. If you want to make Independence Day 2026 more meaningful, Punjab offers several destinations associated with Shaheed Bhagat Singh. A trip to these places can be both educational and memorable, especially for families travelling with children. From Bhagat Singh's ancestral village to the memorial at Hussainiwala, these sites offer a closer look at the revolutionary's life and India's freedom struggle.

Khatkar Kalan - Bhagat Singh's Ancestral Village

Khatkar Kalan in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district is closely associated with Bhagat Singh and his family. Although he was born in Banga village in Lyallpur district, now in Pakistan, his ancestral roots were in Khatkar Kalan. His ancestral home has been preserved as a heritage site, giving visitors an opportunity to understand the family and environment in which the revolutionary grew up. The village also has a museum and memorial dedicated to Bhagat Singh. Photographs, documents and other exhibits showcase different aspects of his life and the freedom movement. For families, this can be an especially meaningful stop because children can learn about Bhagat Singh beyond their textbooks and understand the historical significance of his contribution.

Travel Budget: From Delhi, a train journey towards Banga or nearby Nawanshahr can be planned within approximately Rs 800–Rs 2,500 per person, depending on the train class and local transport. A road trip will cost more.

Stay Budget: Budget hotels around Banga and Nawanshahr can cost approximately Rs 1,000–Rs 2,500 per room per night. Rates may increase around Independence Day.

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Hussainiwala – The Land Of Martyrs

Located in Ferozepur district, Hussainiwala is another significant destination connected with Bhagat Singh. The National Martyrs Memorial commemorates Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. The site is associated with the cremation of the three revolutionaries near the Sutlej River after their execution in 1931. The Hussainiwala Border is also known for its daily India-Pakistan retreat ceremony. The patriotic atmosphere and military ceremony make the destination particularly significant around Independence Day. Visitors planning a trip should check the latest ceremony timings and entry guidelines before travelling, as schedules can change.

Travel Budget: A journey from Delhi to Ferozepur can cost approximately Rs 1,000–Rs 3,000 per person one way through budget train, bus and local transport options. Private cabs will cost considerably more.

Stay Budget: Budget accommodation in Ferozepur can generally be planned at around Rs 1,000–Rs 2,500 per room per night, depending on the property and demand.

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Plan Your Independence Day Trip In Advance

If you are planning to visit these places around August 15, book your train tickets and hotel well in advance. Independence Day can bring increased demand for transportation and accommodation. For a two-day budget trip from Delhi, keeping around Rs 4,000–Rs 7,000 per person for travel, stay, food and local transportation can be a practical starting estimate. The final cost will depend on your mode of transport, hotel category and travel dates. More than a regular getaway, a visit to Khatkar Kalan and Hussainiwala can become a meaningful journey through India's freedom history one that allows you to remember the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev while sharing their stories with the next generation.