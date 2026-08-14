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English NewsLifestylePet First | 7 Easy Ways To Keep Your Pet’s Bedding Clean, Fresh And Dry

Pet First | 7 Easy Ways To Keep Your Pet’s Bedding Clean, Fresh And Dry

Pet First | Follow these 7 easy tips to keep your pet’s bedding clean, fresh and dry during the monsoon and maintain a comfortable sleeping space.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wash pet bedding regularly; ensure complete drying after washing.
  • Place beds away from dampness, use removable washable covers.
  • Clean surrounding area regularly, check bedding, keep backup.

Monsoon brings relief from the heat, but the increased humidity can make it difficult to keep your pet's bedding fresh and dry. Damp bedding can develop an unpleasant odour and may become an uncomfortable place for your pet to rest. With a few simple cleaning and storage habits, you can keep your pet's sleeping area dry, comfortable and hygienic throughout the rainy season.

Wash Bedding Regularly

During monsoon, pet bedding may collect moisture, dirt and loose fur more quickly than usual. Wash blankets, covers and washable mats regularly, following the manufacturer's care instructions. Use a pet-safe detergent and rinse the bedding properly to remove any detergent residue. If the bedding becomes visibly dirty or damp, don't wait for the regular washing schedule clean and dry it as soon as possible.

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Dry Bedding Completely

Never put bedding back in your pet's sleeping area while it is still damp. Even slightly wet fabric can remain humid for hours and develop a musty smell. Whenever possible, dry bedding in sunlight. If the weather remains cloudy, use a well-ventilated indoor area or a fan to help it dry completely. Make sure every layer, including the underside, is dry before using it again.

Keep The Sleeping Area Away From Damp Spots

Where you place your pet's bed matters during the rainy season. Avoid positioning it directly against damp walls, near leaking windows or in areas where rainwater can enter. Choose a dry, well-ventilated corner of the house. Keeping the bed slightly elevated from the floor can also help reduce contact with moisture, especially if the floor tends to become damp.

Use Washable Covers And Mats

A removable, washable cover can make everyday cleaning much easier. Instead of washing the entire bed every time, you can clean the cover whenever required. Consider keeping an extra clean cover or blanket ready so your pet does not have to wait while the washed bedding dries.

Clean The Sleeping Area Regularly

Bedding isn't the only thing that needs attention. Dust, fur and dirt can collect underneath and around your pet's bed. Vacuum or sweep the area regularly and wipe hard surfaces with an appropriate pet-safe cleaning product. Allow the area to dry completely before placing the bedding back.

Check For Musty Smells And Dampness

Make it a habit to check the bedding every day during particularly humid weather. If it feels damp or develops a persistent musty smell, wash and dry it thoroughly. If fabric remains damp despite repeated cleaning or shows visible signs of mould, replacing it may be safer than continuing to use it.

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Keep A Dry Bedding Backup

Monsoon weather can make drying laundry unpredictable. Keeping a spare blanket, mat or washable bed allows you to switch the bedding immediately when the regular one becomes wet. This simple habit can help maintain a consistently clean and comfortable resting space for your pet throughout the rainy season.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Frequently Asked Questions

How often should I wash my pet's bedding during monsoon?

Wash pet bedding regularly as it collects moisture, dirt, and fur faster. Use a pet-safe detergent and rinse thoroughly to remove residues. If visibly dirty or damp, clean it immediately.

What is the best way to dry pet bedding completely?

Always dry bedding completely before putting it back, as damp fabric causes musty smells. Use sunlight if possible, or a well-ventilated indoor area or fan to ensure all layers dry thoroughly.

Where should I place my pet's bed during the rainy season?

Place your pet's bed in a dry, well-ventilated corner, away from damp walls or leaking windows. Elevating the bed can also help reduce contact with floor moisture.

What should I do if my pet's bedding remains damp or smells musty?

Check bedding daily for dampness or musty smells in humid weather. If it remains damp despite cleaning or shows mold, it may be safer to replace it.

Why is it useful to have a backup set of pet bedding?

Monsoon weather can make drying laundry unpredictable. A spare blanket or mat allows you to quickly switch bedding when the regular one gets wet, maintaining comfort for your pet.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pet Care Tips Monsoon Pet Care Pet Bedding
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