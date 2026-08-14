Make Healthy Moringa Paratha At Home With This Easy 4-Step Recipe

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Moringa leaves are known for their nutritional value and can be an easy addition to everyday meals. They contain nutrients such as iron, calcium and vitamin C, along with fibre and other plant compounds. However, their distinct flavour may not appeal to everyone. One simple way to include moringa leaves in your meals is by adding them to parathas. Combined with spices, onion and curd, moringa can give the paratha a delicious flavour while making breakfast more interesting. Here's an easy recipe you can try at home.

Ingredients

2 cups wheat flour

1 cup fresh moringa leaves, finely chopped

1 finely chopped onion

2 finely chopped green chillies

1 teaspoon grated ginger

½ teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

½ teaspoon cumin powder

2 tablespoons curd

Salt to taste

Ghee or oil for cooking

Prepare The Moringa Leaves

Separate the moringa leaves from the stems and wash them thoroughly under running water. Drain and finely chop the leaves. If you find their flavour slightly bitter, you can blanch them briefly and then drain and squeeze out excess water before chopping. This can make the taste milder.

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Knead The Dough

Take the wheat flour in a large mixing bowl and add the chopped moringa leaves, onion, green chillies, ginger, carom seeds, turmeric, red chilli powder, cumin powder, curd and salt. Mix everything well. Add water gradually and knead until you get a soft, smooth dough. Cover it and let it rest for around 15 to 20 minutes. This allows the dough to become easier to roll.

Roll And Cook The Parathas

Divide the dough into equal portions and shape them into balls. Dust each portion with dry flour and roll it into a round paratha. Heat a tawa and cook the paratha on both sides over medium heat. Once lightly cooked, apply a little ghee or oil and continue cooking until both sides turn golden and develop light crispness. Avoid keeping the heat excessively high, as the paratha can brown quickly on the outside while remaining undercooked inside.

Serve Hot With Your Favourite Accompaniment

Moringa parathas taste best when served hot with curd, green chutney or pickle. They can make a convenient breakfast or lunch-box option.

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What Makes Moringa A Nutritious Addition?

Moringa leaves provide several nutrients, including iron, calcium, vitamin C and dietary fibre. Adding them to familiar dishes such as parathas can be a convenient way to include more leafy greens in your diet. However, moringa paratha should be considered part of a varied and balanced diet rather than a substitute for any specific food or treatment.

Easy Tips To Enhance The Flavour

You can customise the recipe according to your taste. Adding a little gram flour can give the paratha a slightly different texture and flavour. If fresh leaves are unavailable, moringa powder can also be used in moderation. For a richer version, you can add some grated cheese to the filling or dough. Cooking the parathas with a little ghee can also make them crispier and more flavourful. With a handful of moringa leaves and everyday kitchen ingredients, this simple paratha can turn into a tasty way to add variety to your breakfast menu.