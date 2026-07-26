ABP LIVE Budget Traveller | 5 Lush Rajasthan Destinations To Visit This Monsoon

Rajasthan is best known for its deserts, grand forts and winter tourism, but the rainy season reveals a side that many travellers rarely experience. As the first showers arrive, lakes refill, the Aravalli hills turn green and historic monuments stand against mist-covered landscapes. With cooler temperatures and fewer visitors, July to early September offers a refreshing way to explore the state. Whether you enjoy hill stations, heritage sites or peaceful lakeside views, Rajasthan has plenty to offer during the monsoon. Here are five destinations that become even more attractive after the rains and deserve a place on your travel list.

Udaipur: Lakes, Palaces And Monsoon Views

Rain transforms Udaipur into one of Rajasthan's most scenic cities. Lake Pichola, Fateh Sagar Lake and Badi Lake fill up, while the surrounding Aravalli hills become greener. The City Palace and Jag Mandir look even more striking against cloudy skies. Sajjangarh Palace, widely known as the Monsoon Palace, was built by Maharana Sajjan Singh to observe monsoon clouds and remains one of the city's best viewpoints. A boat ride on Lake Pichola or an evening walk along Fateh Sagar adds to the experience.

Mount Abu: A Cool Escape

Rajasthan's only hill station offers a welcome break from the heat during the rainy season. Mist covers the winding roads, seasonal waterfalls appear, and forests become livelier. Nakki Lake is ideal for boating, while Sunset Point and Honeymoon Point offer sweeping views whenever the clouds clear. Visitors should also make time for the Dilwara Jain Temples, known for their remarkable marble carvings, and Guru Shikhar, the state's highest peak.

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Kumbhalgarh: Historic Walls Amid Green Hills

The monsoon gives Kumbhalgarh Fort a completely different appearance. Surrounded by lush Aravalli hills, the UNESCO World Heritage Site becomes easier to explore thanks to cooler weather. Its 36-kilometre fort wall, considered the second-longest continuous wall after the Great Wall of China, remains the biggest attraction. If weather conditions allow, visitors can also explore parts of the nearby wildlife sanctuary or stay for the evening light and sound show.

Bundi: A Lesser-Known Favourite

Bundi offers a quieter alternative to Rajasthan's busier tourist cities. Rain enhances the beauty of its blue houses, lakes and centuries-old architecture. Taragarh Fort overlooks the town, while Bundi Palace is known for its detailed murals. Raniji Ki Baori and Jait Sagar Lake are also worth visiting, especially during the rainy season when the surroundings appear fresher and greener.

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Ranakpur: Marble Masterpiece In The Aravallis

Located between Udaipur and Jodhpur, Ranakpur becomes especially attractive after rainfall. The drive through the Aravalli range is lined with greenery, leading to the famous Ranakpur Jain Temple. Built in the 15th century, the temple is celebrated for its 1,444 intricately carved marble pillars, with no two pillars sharing the same design. The surrounding countryside also offers pleasant nature walks after the rain.

Before travelling, carry waterproof clothing and footwear with good grip. Check weather updates before heading to viewpoints or hilly roads, especially around Mount Abu and Kumbhalgarh. Wildlife parks may also have seasonal restrictions during heavy rainfall, so it is worth confirming access in advance.

Rajasthan's monsoon season offers a quieter and greener travel experience without losing its heritage appeal. If you prefer pleasant weather, scenic landscapes and fewer crowds, these destinations prove that the state has far more to offer than its famous winter tourism.