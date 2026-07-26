The monsoon reveals a unique side of Rajasthan with refilling lakes, green Aravalli hills, and cooler temperatures. It offers a refreshing way to explore the state with fewer visitors.
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ABP LIVE Budget Traveller | 5 Lush Rajasthan Destinations To Visit This Monsoon
Rajasthan transforms during the monsoon, with lush Aravalli hills, overflowing lakes and mist-covered forts replacing its desert image. Discover five scenic destinations, including Udaipur, Mount Abu and Kumbhalgarh, that offer cooler weather, fewer crowds and unforgettable rainy-season experiences.
- Monsoon transforms Rajasthan into a green, cool, unique destination.
- Lakes, forts, hills turn lush in picturesque monsoon destinations.
- Udaipur's lakes, Mount Abu's mist, Bundi's blue houses impress.
- Travelers enjoy fewer crowds, pleasant weather, unique landscapes.
Frequently Asked Questions
What makes Rajasthan an attractive destination during the monsoon season?
Which places in Udaipur become particularly scenic during the monsoon?
Lake Pichola, Fateh Sagar Lake, and Badi Lake fill up, while the surrounding Aravalli hills turn greener. Sajjangarh Palace, known as the Monsoon Palace, offers excellent views of the clouds.
What unique experiences does Mount Abu offer during the rainy season?
Mount Abu provides a cool escape with mist-covered roads and seasonal waterfalls. Visitors can enjoy boating on Nakki Lake and exploring the famous Dilwara Jain Temples.
How does the monsoon affect a visit to Kumbhalgarh Fort?
During the monsoon, Kumbhalgarh Fort is surrounded by lush green Aravalli hills, making it appear distinct. The cooler weather makes exploring its historic 36-kilometre wall more pleasant.
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