India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleTravelABP LIVE Budget Traveller | 5 Lush Rajasthan Destinations To Visit This Monsoon

ABP LIVE Budget Traveller | 5 Lush Rajasthan Destinations To Visit This Monsoon

Rajasthan transforms during the monsoon, with lush Aravalli hills, overflowing lakes and mist-covered forts replacing its desert image. Discover five scenic destinations, including Udaipur, Mount Abu and Kumbhalgarh, that offer cooler weather, fewer crowds and unforgettable rainy-season experiences.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Monsoon transforms Rajasthan into a green, cool, unique destination.
  • Lakes, forts, hills turn lush in picturesque monsoon destinations.
  • Udaipur's lakes, Mount Abu's mist, Bundi's blue houses impress.
  • Travelers enjoy fewer crowds, pleasant weather, unique landscapes.

Rajasthan is best known for its deserts, grand forts and winter tourism, but the rainy season reveals a side that many travellers rarely experience. As the first showers arrive, lakes refill, the Aravalli hills turn green and historic monuments stand against mist-covered landscapes. With cooler temperatures and fewer visitors, July to early September offers a refreshing way to explore the state. Whether you enjoy hill stations, heritage sites or peaceful lakeside views, Rajasthan has plenty to offer during the monsoon. Here are five destinations that become even more attractive after the rains and deserve a place on your travel list.

Udaipur: Lakes, Palaces And Monsoon Views

Rain transforms Udaipur into one of Rajasthan's most scenic cities. Lake Pichola, Fateh Sagar Lake and Badi Lake fill up, while the surrounding Aravalli hills become greener. The City Palace and Jag Mandir look even more striking against cloudy skies. Sajjangarh Palace, widely known as the Monsoon Palace, was built by Maharana Sajjan Singh to observe monsoon clouds and remains one of the city's best viewpoints. A boat ride on Lake Pichola or an evening walk along Fateh Sagar adds to the experience.

Mount Abu: A Cool Escape

Rajasthan's only hill station offers a welcome break from the heat during the rainy season. Mist covers the winding roads, seasonal waterfalls appear, and forests become livelier. Nakki Lake is ideal for boating, while Sunset Point and Honeymoon Point offer sweeping views whenever the clouds clear. Visitors should also make time for the Dilwara Jain Temples, known for their remarkable marble carvings, and Guru Shikhar, the state's highest peak.

ALSO READ | ABP LIVE Budget Traveller | 8 Rainy-Season Treks In India You Can Plan Between Rs 1,500 And Rs 16,000

Kumbhalgarh: Historic Walls Amid Green Hills

The monsoon gives Kumbhalgarh Fort a completely different appearance. Surrounded by lush Aravalli hills, the UNESCO World Heritage Site becomes easier to explore thanks to cooler weather. Its 36-kilometre fort wall, considered the second-longest continuous wall after the Great Wall of China, remains the biggest attraction. If weather conditions allow, visitors can also explore parts of the nearby wildlife sanctuary or stay for the evening light and sound show.

Bundi: A Lesser-Known Favourite

Bundi offers a quieter alternative to Rajasthan's busier tourist cities. Rain enhances the beauty of its blue houses, lakes and centuries-old architecture. Taragarh Fort overlooks the town, while Bundi Palace is known for its detailed murals. Raniji Ki Baori and Jait Sagar Lake are also worth visiting, especially during the rainy season when the surroundings appear fresher and greener.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | 6 Budget Indian Getaways Under Rs15,000 For Travel Maxxing And Room Rotting

Ranakpur: Marble Masterpiece In The Aravallis

Located between Udaipur and Jodhpur, Ranakpur becomes especially attractive after rainfall. The drive through the Aravalli range is lined with greenery, leading to the famous Ranakpur Jain Temple. Built in the 15th century, the temple is celebrated for its 1,444 intricately carved marble pillars, with no two pillars sharing the same design. The surrounding countryside also offers pleasant nature walks after the rain.

Before travelling, carry waterproof clothing and footwear with good grip. Check weather updates before heading to viewpoints or hilly roads, especially around Mount Abu and Kumbhalgarh. Wildlife parks may also have seasonal restrictions during heavy rainfall, so it is worth confirming access in advance.

Rajasthan's monsoon season offers a quieter and greener travel experience without losing its heritage appeal. If you prefer pleasant weather, scenic landscapes and fewer crowds, these destinations prove that the state has far more to offer than its famous winter tourism.

 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Rajasthan an attractive destination during the monsoon season?

The monsoon reveals a unique side of Rajasthan with refilling lakes, green Aravalli hills, and cooler temperatures. It offers a refreshing way to explore the state with fewer visitors.

Which places in Udaipur become particularly scenic during the monsoon?

Lake Pichola, Fateh Sagar Lake, and Badi Lake fill up, while the surrounding Aravalli hills turn greener. Sajjangarh Palace, known as the Monsoon Palace, offers excellent views of the clouds.

What unique experiences does Mount Abu offer during the rainy season?

Mount Abu provides a cool escape with mist-covered roads and seasonal waterfalls. Visitors can enjoy boating on Nakki Lake and exploring the famous Dilwara Jain Temples.

How does the monsoon affect a visit to Kumbhalgarh Fort?

During the monsoon, Kumbhalgarh Fort is surrounded by lush green Aravalli hills, making it appear distinct. The cooler weather makes exploring its historic 36-kilometre wall more pleasant.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 26 Jul 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bundi Mount Abu Rajasthan Monsoon UDAIPUR Rajasthan Monsoon Travel Best Places In Rajasthan Kumbhalgarh Fort Ranakpur
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Travel
ABP LIVE Budget Traveller | 5 Lush Rajasthan Destinations To Visit This Monsoon
ABP LIVE Budget Traveller | 5 Lush Rajasthan Destinations To Visit This Monsoon
Travel
ABP LIVE Budget Traveller | 8 Rainy-Season Treks In India You Can Plan Between Rs 1,500 And Rs 16,000
ABP LIVE Budget Traveller | 8 Rainy-Season Treks In India You Can Plan Between Rs 1,500 And Rs 16,000
Travel
Budget Traveller | Visit Vaishno Devi For Just Rs 11,540 With Train Tickets, Hotel Stay And Meals
Budget Traveller | Visit Vaishno Devi For Just Rs 11,540 With Train Tickets, Hotel Stay And Meals
Travel
Budget Traveller | 5 Affordable Group Getaways Under Rs 40,000 For Office Colleagues
Budget Traveller | 5 Affordable Group Getaways Under Rs 40,000 For Office Colleagues
Advertisement

Videos

Big Political Attack: Yogi Adityanath Targets Previous Governments in Mainpuri Rally
Political Storm: Jantar Mantar Protest Ends, Political Battle Continues
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Writes to Amit Shah, Demands Accountability Over Police Action Against Students
Bihar: Siwan Firing Video Sparks Political Row Amid Bihar Student Protest Violence
Bihar Protest: Bihar Protest Violence Sparks Row Over Alleged Police Firing in Siwan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget