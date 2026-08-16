Budget Traveller | Explore Arunachal Pradesh’s First Ramsar Site Under Rs 15,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom It enhances India's global network of internationally recognized wetlands.

Hidden deep within the misty forests of Arunachal Pradesh’s Eastern Himalayas, Glaw Lake has earned a place on the global conservation map. The pristine freshwater lake, located in Lohit district, has been designated as a Ramsar Site, making it Arunachal Pradesh’s first wetland of international importance and India’s 101st Ramsar Site. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the recognition on August 3. The designation marks an important milestone for the Northeast, a region known for its extraordinary biodiversity and ecologically sensitive landscapes.

Where Is Glaw Lake Located?

Glaw Lake lies within the Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district. Surrounded by dense subtropical and temperate forests, the remote freshwater lake forms an important part of the Eastern Himalayan ecosystem. Its relatively isolated location has helped preserve its natural surroundings. The lake plays a role in supporting wildlife, maintaining freshwater resources and sustaining the ecological balance of the surrounding forest landscape. For travellers, reaching this remote part of Arunachal Pradesh requires planning. A budget traveller can expect to spend roughly Rs8,000–Rs15,000 for a short Arunachal trip from major nearby hubs, excluding premium tours. Accommodation in basic hotels or homestays can cost around Rs800–Rs2,000 per night, while food may cost approximately Rs300–Rs700 per person per day. Travel costs can rise depending on permits, vehicle requirements, route and the number of people travelling together. Since the lake falls within a protected landscape, visitors should also check local forest and tourism regulations before planning a trip.

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Why Glaw Lake Received Ramsar Status

The Ramsar Convention recognises wetlands that have exceptional international importance because of their ecological, hydrological and biodiversity value. Glaw Lake meets these conservation priorities through its freshwater ecosystem and rich biological diversity. The wetland provides habitat for aquatic species, birds, amphibians, reptiles and mammals. Its surrounding forests also support orchids and several native plant species associated with the Eastern Himalayas. Beyond biodiversity, wetlands such as Glaw Lake contribute to water regulation, groundwater recharge, climate resilience and the overall health of surrounding ecosystems. Their importance extends beyond wildlife, as healthy wetlands can also support communities dependent on natural resources.

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Conservation Gets A Major Boost

The Ramsar recognition is expected to bring greater scientific attention and strengthen efforts to monitor and manage the wetland. It can encourage ecological research, long-term conservation planning and sustainable use of natural resources around the lake. The designation may also create opportunities for carefully managed eco-tourism and community-based conservation. If developed responsibly, such initiatives could provide livelihood opportunities for local communities while ensuring that tourism does not put additional pressure on the fragile ecosystem. However, being a Ramsar Site does not mean unrestricted tourism. The emphasis remains on the conservation and wise use of the wetland, making responsible travel particularly important in such ecologically sensitive areas.

What Is The Ramsar Convention?

The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands is an international treaty adopted in 1971 in Ramsar, Iran, with the objective of conserving wetlands and promoting their wise use. India became a contracting party in 1982 and has since expanded its network of internationally recognised wetlands. Ramsar Sites are important not only because they shelter wildlife but also because wetlands can help control floods, recharge groundwater, store carbon, filter water and support climate resilience. With Glaw Lake’s inclusion, India’s Ramsar Site count has reached 101, strengthening the country’s position among nations with extensive networks of internationally recognised wetlands. For Arunachal Pradesh, however, the achievement is about more than numbers. Glaw Lake’s new status places the state’s remarkable Eastern Himalayan biodiversity under greater international attention and offers a stronger framework for protecting one of its remote freshwater ecosystems for future generations.