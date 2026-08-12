Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IRCTC launches 10-day Japan tour package departing September 2026.

Package starts from Rs3,45,999 including flights, meals, sightseeing.

Explore Tokyo, Hakone, Kyoto, Osaka, Nara, and Hiroshima destinations.

Experience cultural sites, natural beauty, and bullet train journeys.

Japan continues to attract Indian travellers with its blend of futuristic cities, centuries-old traditions, scenic landscapes, cherry blossoms and one of the world's most efficient transport networks. However, planning a first trip can be challenging because of language barriers, multiple destinations and complex transport connections. To make the experience easier, IRCTC has introduced a 10-day, 9-night Japan tour package from Delhi. The tour will depart on September 6, 2026, and travellers will return on September 15. The itinerary covers some of Japan's most popular destinations, including Tokyo, Hakone, Kyoto, Osaka, Nara and Hiroshima.

Japan Tour Package: How Much Will It Cost?

The IRCTC Japan package starts at Rs 3,45,999 per person for triple sharing. The cost for twin sharing is Rs 3,49,999, while single occupancy is priced at Rs 4,73,999.

For children aged 5 to 11 years, the package costs Rs 2,92,499 with a bed and Rs 2,63,999 without a bed.

The package offers a relatively comprehensive itinerary, covering accommodation, meals, sightseeing and several travel-related expenses.

What Is Included In The Package?

The tour includes return economy-class flights from Delhi to Japan, accommodation in four-star hotels and the Japan tourist visa fee. Travellers will also receive daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, airport transfers and sightseeing in air-conditioned coaches. Applicable taxes, travel insurance and the services of an English-speaking tour guide are also included for travellers below 70 years of age, subject to the package terms. For comparison, travellers planning a similar Japan trip independently should budget approximately Rs 70,000–Rs 1,20,000 for Tokyo, Rs 35,000–Rs 60,000 for Hakone, Rs 45,000–Rs 75,000 for Kyoto, Rs 35,000–Rs 60,000 for Osaka, Rs 15,000–Rs 25,000 for Nara, and Rs 35,000–Rs 55,000 for Hiroshima, excluding international flights. These are indicative destination budgets and can vary significantly depending on hotel category, season, meals and transport.

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Tokyo: The First Stop

The journey begins in Tokyo, where travellers can explore Asakusa Temple, Nakamise Shopping Street, Ueno Park, Odaiba and TeamLab Planets. If weather conditions permit, the itinerary also includes Mount Fuji's Fifth Station. In case of unfavourable weather, the Mount Fuji excursion may be replaced with a visit to Oshino Hakkai.

Approximate Independent Budget: Rs 70,000–Rs 1,20,000

Hakone And Japan's Transport Experience

The itinerary then moves towards Hakone, known for its natural scenery and hot-spring resorts. Travellers can experience Owakudani Valley, the Hakone Ropeway and a pirate-ship cruise on Lake Ashi. The tour also includes visits to the Toyota Museum and the SCMAGLEV Railway Park, offering travellers a glimpse into Japan's automobile and high-speed rail technology.

Approximate Independent Budget: Rs 35,000–Rs 60,000

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Kyoto, Osaka And Nara

The cultural heart of the itinerary is Kyoto, where travellers can visit the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, Kinkaku-ji Temple and Fushimi Inari Taisha. The journey then continues to Osaka, featuring Osaka Castle, before moving to Nara. Here, travellers can visit Todai-ji Temple and see the famous free-roaming deer.

Approximate Budget: Kyoto Rs 45,000–Rs 75,000 | Osaka Rs 35,000–Rs 60,000 | Nara Rs 15,000–Rs 25,000

Hiroshima And The Shinkansen Experience

The final major destination is Hiroshima, where the itinerary includes the Peace Memorial Park, Miyajima Island and the iconic Itsukushima Shrine. One of the highlights is the journey from Shin-Osaka to Hiroshima aboard the Shinkansen bullet train, allowing travellers to experience one of Japan's most famous modes of transportation.

Approximate Independent Budget: Rs 35,000–Rs 55,000

With major attractions, intercity travel, accommodation, meals and several travel formalities bundled together, the IRCTC package could appeal particularly to first-time visitors looking for a structured Japan holiday without having to plan every leg of the trip independently.