Explorer
World's Most Beautiful Beaches For 2026 Announced: Top 10 That Will Leave You Stunned
The world’s best beach for 2026 has been named. Here’s a look at the top 10 stunning destinations known for pristine waters, white sands and unmatched serenity.
Every year, the World’s 50 Best Beaches team sets out on an extensive, hands-on journey, visiting coastlines across seasons and continents. Backed by insights from over 1,000 seasoned travel professionals, the list brings together some of the most breathtaking and untouched beaches on the planet.
1/10
2/10
Published at : 30 Apr 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Lifestyle
10 Photos
World's Most Beautiful Beaches For 2026 Announced: Top 10 That Will Leave You Stunned
Lifestyle
7 Photos
Remembering Irrfan Khan: Iconic Quotes By Legendary Actor That Still Inspire Fans Across Generations
Lifestyle
9 Photos
Rekha’s Kanjeevaram To Anarkali Sarees: Actor Leaves People Spellbound In Manish Malhotra Designs
Lifestyle
7 Photos
Lara Dutta Birthday Special: 7 Saree Moments That Blend Tradition With Modern Glam
Lifestyle
9 Photos
From Casual Cool To Chic Comfort: Bollywood Stars Spotted In Stylish Airport Looks
Lifestyle
6 Photos
From Rekha To Hema Malini: 6 Iconic Saree Looks Of 70s Bollywood Divas You Can’t Miss
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Lifestyle
Looking For A Quick Break? Chandigarh Offers The Perfect Summer Retreat
Lifestyle
International Jazz Day 2026: 7 Surprising Facts About Jazz That Explain Its Global Influence
Lifestyle
ABP Live Pet First: 8 Essential Tips To Prevent Heatstroke And Keep Your Furry Friend Safe
Lifestyle
ABP Live Doc Talk: Yellow Eyes, Dry Eyes, Blurry Vision: Are They Signs Of A Deeper Liver Issue? Know Here
Advertisement
Lifestyle
10 Photos
World's Most Beautiful Beaches For 2026 Announced: Top 10 That Will Leave You Stunned
Lifestyle
7 Photos
Remembering Irrfan Khan: Iconic Quotes By Legendary Actor That Still Inspire Fans Across Generations
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion