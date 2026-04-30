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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleWorld's Most Beautiful Beaches For 2026 Announced: Top 10 That Will Leave You Stunned

World's Most Beautiful Beaches For 2026 Announced: Top 10 That Will Leave You Stunned

The world’s best beach for 2026 has been named. Here’s a look at the top 10 stunning destinations known for pristine waters, white sands and unmatched serenity.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
The world’s best beach for 2026 has been named. Here’s a look at the top 10 stunning destinations known for pristine waters, white sands and unmatched serenity.

Every year, the World’s 50 Best Beaches team sets out on an extensive, hands-on journey, visiting coastlines across seasons and continents. Backed by insights from over 1,000 seasoned travel professionals, the list brings together some of the most breathtaking and untouched beaches on the planet.

1/10
Entalula Beach, El Nido, Philippines: Tucked away among towering limestone cliffs, Entalula Beach feels like a slice of untouched paradise. Its powdery white sand and crystal-clear turquoise waters create a serene setting, perfect for swimming and snorkeling in peace. (Image Source: x/ DyprPalawan)
Entalula Beach, El Nido, Philippines: Tucked away among towering limestone cliffs, Entalula Beach feels like a slice of untouched paradise. Its powdery white sand and crystal-clear turquoise waters create a serene setting, perfect for swimming and snorkeling in peace. (Image Source: x/ DyprPalawan)
2/10
Fteri Beach, Kefalonia, Greece: Hidden within a secluded cove, Fteri Beach rewards those who make the effort to reach it. Surrounded by dramatic white cliffs and kissed by the Ionian Sea’s vivid blue waters, it offers a quiet escape far from crowded shores. (Image Source: x/ garychristou)
Fteri Beach, Kefalonia, Greece: Hidden within a secluded cove, Fteri Beach rewards those who make the effort to reach it. Surrounded by dramatic white cliffs and kissed by the Ionian Sea’s vivid blue waters, it offers a quiet escape far from crowded shores. (Image Source: x/ garychristou)
Published at : 30 Apr 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Best Beaches 2026 World Best Beach 2026 Top 10 Beaches World Travel Beach List 2026 Luxury Beach Destinations

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