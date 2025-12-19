Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryTravel7 Pocket-Friendly December Plans: Fun Hostel Activities For Festive Travellers

7 Pocket-Friendly December Plans: Fun Hostel Activities For Festive Travellers

December is a vibrant month for travel, reflection, and connection. From festive lights to hostel conversations, discover why December journeys feel more meaningful.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
December is a vibrant month for travel, reflection, and connection. From festive lights to hostel conversations, discover why December journeys feel more meaningful.

Fun Hostel Activities For Festive Travellers

1/8
Potluck Community Dinners: Food and togetherness are two important aspects of any celebration, and a hostel potluck allows the traveller to bring/cook a meal from their area/culture and create a mini food festival without having to fork out restaurant prices for that meal. The conversations and cultural exchange will lead to new friendships and usually last much longer than the holiday. (Image Source: Canva)
Potluck Community Dinners: Food and togetherness are two important aspects of any celebration, and a hostel potluck allows the traveller to bring/cook a meal from their area/culture and create a mini food festival without having to fork out restaurant prices for that meal. The conversations and cultural exchange will lead to new friendships and usually last much longer than the holiday. (Image Source: Canva)
2/8
Gatherings for DIY decorations: Skip pricey home decoration items and act creatively to celebrate. Common areas are transformed into a warm holiday corner with items you create, such as fairy lights and homemade ornaments; recycled jars make a beautiful addition. DIY gatherings are not only budget-friendly but are also a form of therapy for guests and a bonding experience for travellers working together to decorate as if they are creating their own home. (Image Source: Canva)
Gatherings for DIY decorations: Skip pricey home decoration items and act creatively to celebrate. Common areas are transformed into a warm holiday corner with items you create, such as fairy lights and homemade ornaments; recycled jars make a beautiful addition. DIY gatherings are not only budget-friendly but are also a form of therapy for guests and a bonding experience for travellers working together to decorate as if they are creating their own home. (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
December Travel Winter Travel Experiences Hostel Travel Stories Year-end Reflection Festive Travel Vibes Travel In December

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
World
Bangladesh Unrest Live: Heavy Security Deployed Outside Indian Assistant High Commission Amid Anti-India Slogans
Bangladesh Unrest Live: Heavy Security Deployed Outside Indian Assistant High Commission Amid Anti-India Slogans
World
Stones Hurled At Indian Mission In Bangladesh As Osman Hadi’s Death Sparks Nationwide Protests | Video
Stones Hurled At Indian Mission In Bangladesh As Osman Hadi’s Death Sparks Nationwide Protests | Video
World
Saudi Arabia Sends Back 56,000 Pakistani Beggars As Pakistan Halts 66,000 Travellers
Saudi Arabia Sends Back 56,000 Pakistani Beggars As Pakistan Halts 66,000 Travellers
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Breaking: Delhi Police Bust ₹16 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket, Accused Arrested Across Multiple States

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Embed widget