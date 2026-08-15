Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Located in Jadan, it's a significant spiritual architectural attraction.

Rajasthan is home to a remarkable spiritual landmark in Jadan village of Pali district—the Om Aakar Temple, designed in the shape of the sacred syllable ‘Om’. The symbol holds deep significance in Hindu philosophy and is associated with creation, consciousness and the essence of the universe. The temple brings that spiritual idea into its architecture, creating a destination that combines devotion, traditional design and engineering. Spread across nearly 250 acres, the temple complex follows the Nagara style of architecture. Reports on the project describe a 135-foot-high structure supported by around 2,000 pillars, with 1,008 Shiva idols and representations of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

The Unique Architecture Of Om Aakar Temple

The most striking feature is the overall Om-shaped design of the temple. Its vast layout is intended to represent the sacred symbol in three-dimensional form, making the architecture itself part of the spiritual experience. The complex features numerous intricately designed pillars and a large water reservoir beneath the structure. A Shivalinga is located in the upper section, while the temple complex also includes 108 rooms, a number considered spiritually significant in Hindu traditions. The temple follows the Nagara architectural tradition, giving it a distinctly North Indian character. Its combination of religious symbolism and monumental scale makes it an unusual destination for both devotees and architecture enthusiasts.

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The Vision Behind The Om-Shaped Temple

The project was envisioned by Vishwa Guru Maha Mandleshwar Paramahansa Swami Maheswarananda Puriji Maharaj, associated with Om Ashram. Construction began with the foundation stone being laid in 1995, and the project took decades to develop. The idea was to create more than a conventional temple—a spiritual space where meditation, learning and devotion could come together. The complex also includes the tomb of Guru Madhavanand Ji.

How To Reach Om Aakar Temple

Jadan is located along National Highway 62 in Pali district. The temple is around 71 km from Jodhpur Airport, making Jodhpur one of the most convenient gateways for air travellers. From Jodhpur, visitors can hire a cab or use local transport towards Jadan. Travellers arriving by train can consider Marwar Junction, followed by road transport to the temple.

Estimated Travel Budget From Major Cities

The following are approximate per-person travel budgets for a short 1–2 day visit, excluding shopping and premium accommodation. Actual fares can vary depending on travel dates and booking time. Travel costs to the Om Aakar Temple vary depending on the city and mode of transport. From Delhi, the approximate one-way cost is Rs1,000–Rs5,000, while a return journey may cost around Rs2,000–Rs10,000. From Jaipur, travellers can expect to spend around Rs500–Rs3,000 one way and Rs1,000–Rs6,000 for a return trip. For those travelling from Ahmedabad, the estimated one-way fare is Rs600–Rs3,500, with return travel costing approximately Rs1,200–Rs7,000. From Mumbai, the one-way travel budget may range between Rs1,500 and Rs6,000, while a return trip could cost Rs3,000–Rs12,000. Travellers from Jodhpur can reach the temple at a comparatively lower cost, with one-way expenses of around Rs200–Rs1,500 and return travel costing approximately Rs400–Rs3,000. These are indicative travel costs and may vary depending on the mode of transport, booking time and travel season. For a budget traveller, Rs3,000–Rs6,000 per person can be kept aside for local travel, basic accommodation and meals for a short visit, excluding the cost of reaching Rajasthan from the starting city. A more comfortable trip with better accommodation and private transport can cost around Rs7,000–Rs12,000 or more per person.

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When To Visit And Temple Timings

The temple's reported visiting hours are 6 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm. However, visitors should verify the timings locally before travelling, particularly around festivals or special religious occasions. The Om Aakar Temple offers a fascinating example of how a sacred symbol can be translated into architecture. With its enormous scale, Shiva-centric design and distinctive Om-shaped structure, it has emerged as an unusual spiritual and cultural attraction in Rajasthan.