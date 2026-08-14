Independence Day 2026: 5 Places To Visit In Delhi For A Patriotic Experience

August 15 holds a special place in the hearts of Indians. Every year, Independence Day brings back memories of the freedom struggle, the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters and the journey of independent India. If you are in Delhi on August 15, several historic landmarks offer an opportunity to experience the country's history and remember those who contributed to India's freedom and defence. From the iconic Red Fort to Rajghat and the National War Memorial, here are some places worth visiting.

Red Fort

The Red Fort is at the heart of India's Independence Day celebrations. On August 15, 1947, India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the national flag at the Lahori Gate of the historic fort and addressed the nation. Since then, the Red Fort has remained closely associated with Independence Day. Every year, the Prime Minister hoists the national flag here and delivers the Independence Day address, making the monument an important symbol of India's freedom.

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Rajghat

Rajghat is the memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi and is located near the banks of the Yamuna. The black marble memorial, marked with the words associated with Gandhi's final moments, remains one of Delhi's most significant places of remembrance. Surrounded by greenery, Rajghat offers a peaceful setting to reflect on Gandhi's role in India's freedom movement and his philosophy of non-violence.

India Gate

India Gate is among Delhi's most recognisable landmarks and was built as a memorial to Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the First World War. The monument is closely associated with the country's military history. The Amar Jawan Jyoti, which once burned beneath India Gate, was merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in 2022. Today, the National War Memorial serves as the country's principal memorial for soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

National War Memorial

Located close to India Gate, the National War Memorial is dedicated to India's armed forces and honours soldiers who lost their lives in various conflicts and military operations. The memorial complex includes several sections commemorating the nation's fallen soldiers, with their names inscribed on memorial walls. A visit here on Independence Day can offer a deeper perspective on the sacrifices made to protect the country after independence.

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Located at Teen Murti Bhavan, the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library provides visitors with an insight into the lives, contributions and legacies of India's Prime Ministers. Through photographs, archival material, interactive displays and modern technology, the museum traces India's political and developmental journey since independence. It can be an interesting stop for those looking to understand how the country evolved after 1947.

Metro Routes To Reach These Places

Delhi Metro is one of the most convenient ways to travel around these landmarks, although restrictions and diversions may be imposed around Independence Day. For the Red Fort, Lal Qila Metro Station on the Violet Line and Chandni Chowk on the Yellow Line are among the convenient options. Rajghat can also be accessed from nearby metro stations, followed by a short road journey. India Gate and the National War Memorial are accessible from stations such as Central Secretariat, with the remaining distance covered by walking or local transport. Teen Murti Bhavan can also be reached using the Delhi Metro followed by a short local journey.

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Check Timings, Tickets And Security Rules

If you are planning to visit these places around August 15, plan your day in advance. Security arrangements in central Delhi are generally tightened around Independence Day, and access to certain areas may be restricted. The Red Fort's Independence Day ceremony follows a separate invitation and security process, so visitors should not assume that regular tourist entry will be available on August 15. Always check the latest official announcements regarding timings, entry requirements and restrictions before travelling. For places such as Rajghat, India Gate and the National War Memorial, entry rules and timings can also change around the national holiday. Carry only permitted items and allow extra time for security checks.