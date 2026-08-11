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English NewsLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | Top 5 Most Beautiful Train Journeys In India With Scenic Routes Under Rs 10,000

Budget Traveller | Top 5 Most Beautiful Train Journeys In India With Scenic Routes Under Rs 10,000

Explore 5 of India’s most scenic train journeys, from the Konkan Railway and Darjeeling Toy Train to the Kashmir rail route. Discover breathtaking views and unforgettable rail experiences.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
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  • Toy trains, modern lines showcase India's engineering, natural beauty.

Some train journeys are about reaching the destination. Others become the destination themselves. India's vast railway network passes through mountains, forests, valleys, coastlines and some of the country's most spectacular landscapes. From heritage toy trains winding through the Himalayas to modern trains crossing extraordinary engineering marvels, these routes offer travellers a chance to experience India at a slower, more memorable pace. Here are five of the most beautiful railway journeys in India, along with an approximate budget to help you plan your trip.

Konkan Railway: Mumbai To Goa

The Konkan Railway is one of India's most scenic rail routes, stretching along the western coast through Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka. The journey passes through lush Western Ghats, dense forests, rivers, tunnels, waterfalls, paddy fields and coastal villages. The monsoon turns the route especially dramatic, with greenery and waterfalls transforming the landscape. Select services also offer Vistadome coaches with expansive windows for better views.

Best time: June to September for monsoon views; October to February for pleasant weather.
Approx budget: Rs2,500–Rs5,000 per person, including train travel and basic food/local transport.

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Kalka-Shimla Railway: A Journey Into The Hills

The Kalka-Shimla Railway is a heritage experience and part of UNESCO's Mountain Railways of India. The narrow-gauge line climbs through pine forests, valleys and hill settlements before reaching Shimla. The regular Mix-Up-Down service currently charges just Rs50 for the full Kalka-Shimla journey, although premium tourist services can cost considerably more. 

Best time: March to June and September to November.
Approx budget: Rs1,500–Rs3,500 per person for a budget trip including the train, meals and basic local travel.

Darjeeling And Nilgiri: Two Classic Toy Train Experiences

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway offers an unforgettable journey through tea gardens, forests and mountain settlements. The historic route is around 88 km long and includes the famous Batasia Loop. It has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1999. The full NJP-Darjeeling toy train journey can cost around Rs1,400–Rs1,500 in current listings, depending on class and booking. The Nilgiri Mountain Railway, meanwhile, takes travellers from Mettupalayam towards Ooty through tea plantations, forests and misty hills. Its regular second-class fare for the full Mettupalayam-Ooty stretch is currently Rs310, following a 2026 fare revision.

Approx budget: Rs3,000–Rs6,000 per person for either destination, including the scenic train ride, basic accommodation, food and local transport.

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Kashmir Rail Route: Katra To Srinagar

For travellers looking for a modern railway experience surrounded by dramatic Himalayan scenery, the Katra-Srinagar route is difficult to beat. The Vande Bharat service crosses deep valleys, tunnels and spectacular bridges, including the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge at 359 metres above the river. The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat fare starts at around Rs715 in Chair Car, while Executive Class costs around Rs1,320, subject to applicable booking conditions.

Best time: April to June for greenery and pleasant weather; December to February for snow-covered landscapes.
Approx budget: Rs4,000–Rs8,000 per person for a short Kashmir trip, excluding flights or long-distance travel to Katra.

Whether it is the misty hills of Darjeeling, the greenery of Konkan or the dramatic mountains of Kashmir, these journeys prove that sometimes the most memorable part of a trip is not where the train stops, but everything you see along the way.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main features of the Kashmir Rail Route?

The Katra-Srinagar route offers a modern railway experience amidst dramatic Himalayan scenery via Vande Bharat services. It crosses deep valleys and includes the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Scenic Train Journeys In India Most Beautiful Train Routes In India
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