Budget Traveller | 5 Affordable Group Getaways Under Rs 40,000 For Office Colleagues

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Work friendships are no longer limited to coffee breaks and office celebrations. A growing number of Indian professionals are now planning holidays with their "frolleagues" a blend of the words friend and colleague. These are co-workers who have developed genuine friendships and now travel together to relax, celebrate achievements and create memories outside the workplace. The trend, which gained popularity in Western corporate culture before becoming more common in India after the pandemic, reflects a changing work culture where meaningful relationships are valued as much as professional success. Along with the rise of bleisure travel, frolleague trips are becoming the preferred way for millennials and Gen Z employees to recharge without travelling alone.

Why Frolleague Trips Are Becoming Popular

Planning a holiday with colleagues-turned-friends is often easier than organising a family vacation. Team members usually have similar leave schedules, comparable travel budgets and shared interests. Beyond relaxation, these trips also help build stronger friendships, improve communication and foster trust that can positively influence teamwork back at the office. To make the experience enjoyable, travel experts recommend discussing budgets in advance, respecting personal space and deciding activities together before the trip begins.

Five Monsoon Destinations Perfect For Frolleague Trips

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Known as the City of Lakes, Udaipur becomes even more enchanting during the monsoon when the Aravalli hills turn lush green and the lakes overflow with fresh rainwater. Heritage palaces, rooftop cafés and scenic sunsets create a perfect backdrop for a relaxing group holiday.

Don't Miss: Boat ride on Lake Pichola, City Palace, Bagore Ki Haveli and rooftop dining.

Ideal Budget: Rs12,000–Rs20,000 per person for a 3-day trip, including accommodation, food and local sightseeing.

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Panchgani, Maharashtra

Just a few hours from Mumbai and Pune, Panchgani is an ideal weekend escape with misty valleys, cool weather and breathtaking viewpoints. The peaceful atmosphere makes it perfect for conversations away from office stress.

Don't Miss: Table Land, Sydney Point, Mapro Garden and Devrai Art Village.

Ideal Budget: Rs6,000–Rs12,000 per person for a 2–3 day road trip.

Puducherry

If beaches appeal more than mountains, Puducherry offers colourful French-style streets, charming cafés and a laid-back coastal vibe. Monsoon showers add to its charm while keeping the weather pleasant.

Don't Miss: French Quarter, Promenade Beach, café hopping and Auroville.

Ideal Budget: Rs10,000–Rs18,000 per person for a 3-day getaway.

Shillong And Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Few places match Meghalaya's beauty during the rainy season. Waterfalls roar to life, clouds blanket the hills and lush landscapes make every drive unforgettable.

Don't Miss: Nohkalikai Falls, Living Root Bridges, Mawsmai Caves and Shillong's music cafés.

Ideal Budget: Rs18,000–Rs30,000 per person for a 4–5 day trip, depending on flights.

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Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

For professionals seeking peace instead of crowded tourist spots, Ziro Valley offers rolling paddy fields, pine forests and the unique culture of the Apatani tribe. It's an excellent destination to disconnect from deadlines and reconnect with nature.

Don't Miss: Apatani villages, paddy fields, nature walks and local cultural experiences.

Ideal Budget: Rs20,000–Rs35,000 per person for a 5-day trip, including flights and local transport.

Plan Smart For A Memorable Getaway

Whether your group prefers trekking, café hopping, heritage walks, wellness retreats or simply relaxing in nature, choosing a destination that suits everyone's interests is the key to a successful frolleague trip. Discuss the itinerary, accommodation preferences and spending limits beforehand to avoid confusion later. As workplace friendships continue to grow beyond office walls, frolleague trips are becoming more than just vacations they're an opportunity to strengthen bonds, reduce stress and return to work with fresh energy and lasting memories.