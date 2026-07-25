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English NewsLifestyleTravelABP LIVE Budget Traveller | 8 Rainy-Season Treks In India You Can Plan Between Rs 1,500 And Rs 16,000

ABP LIVE Budget Traveller | 8 Rainy-Season Treks In India You Can Plan Between Rs 1,500 And Rs 16,000

From the Valley of Flowers to Meghalaya's Living Root Bridges, discover eight spectacular monsoon treks across India. Explore scenic trails, waterfalls, lush forests and historic forts, along with the best time to visit, difficulty levels and approximate budgets for each adventure.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Monsoon transforms India's diverse treks into lush, vibrant landscapes.
  • Himalayan Valley of Flowers, Hampta Pass boast unique alpine beauty.
  • Northeast's Dzukou Valley, Meghalaya offer unique natural wonders.
  • Western Ghats forts, Kudremukh showcase misty views and waterfalls.

The monsoon transforms many of India’s trekking routes into lush landscapes filled with waterfalls, mist-covered hills and seasonal blooms. While heavy rain may discourage some travellers, several trails are at their finest between June and September, offering experiences that are difficult to find during any other season. From Uttarakhand’s famous Valley of Flowers to the living root bridges of Meghalaya and the rolling grasslands of Karnataka, these routes showcase the country's remarkable natural diversity. Before heading out, check local weather conditions, carry proper rain gear, and choose a trail that matches your fitness level and trekking experience.

Best Monsoon Treks In India

Valley Of Flowers To Dzukou Valley

Valley of Flowers National Park, Uttarakhand
Best time: July to September | Difficulty: Easy to moderate
Approximate budget: Rs 7,000–Rs 12,000

Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this Himalayan trek comes alive during the monsoon as hundreds of alpine flower species bloom across the valley. Trekkers also pass streams, waterfalls and mountain viewpoints on the route from Govindghat to Ghangaria, with many choosing to continue towards Hemkund Sahib.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | 5 places to visit in monsoon under 10k

David Scott Trail, Meghalaya
Best time: June to September | Difficulty: Easy to moderate
Approximate budget: Rs 5,000–Rs 8,000

One of Meghalaya's oldest trekking routes, this historic trail combines forest paths, rivers and remnants of colonial-era stone roads. Along the journey, visitors encounter sacred groves, Khasi monoliths, suspension bridges, Elephant Hill and sweeping valley views.

Dzukou Valley, Nagaland
Best time: June to September | Difficulty: Moderate
Approximate budget: Rs 6,000–Rs 10,000

Located on the Nagaland-Manipur border, Dzukou Valley is often referred to as the "Valley of Flowers of the Northeast". During the rainy season, its green slopes are dotted with rare plants, including the Dzukou Lily. The trek also offers access to caves, Japfu Peak and scenic viewpoints.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Add These 5 Untouched Hill Destinations In Manipur To Your Travel Bucket List

Mountain Passes And Forest Trails

Hampta Pass, Himachal Pradesh

Best time: July to September | Difficulty: Moderate
Approximate budget: Rs 9,000–Rs 16,000

Hampta Pass is known for its changing landscapes. The trail begins through forests and meadows before crossing into the rocky terrain of Lahaul and Spiti. Highlights include glacier views, alpine campsites, and a visit to the stunning Chandratal Lake after the trek.

Living Root Bridge Trek, Meghalaya

Best time: June to September | Difficulty: Moderate
Approximate budget: Rs 6,000–Rs 10,000

This trek through Cherrapunji leads to the famous living root bridges, created over decades by guiding the roots of rubber trees. Along the way, trekkers descend thousands of stone steps, cross suspension bridges and reach natural pools and Rainbow Falls.

Kudremukh Trek, Karnataka

Best time: June to September | Difficulty: Moderate
Approximate budget: Rs 4,500–Rs 8,000

Situated inside a UNESCO World Heritage landscape, Kudremukh is among Karnataka's most popular monsoon hikes. The route passes rolling grasslands, dense shola forests, streams and ridgelines before reaching the distinctive horse-shaped peak.

Historic Fort Treks In The Western Ghats

Harishchandragad, Maharashtra

Best time: July to September | Difficulty: Moderate to difficult
Approximate budget: Rs 2,500–Rs 5,000

This historic hill fort becomes especially attractive during the rains as clouds, waterfalls and green hills surround the trail. Trekkers visit Konkan Kada, Taramati Peak, ancient temples, caves and the fort's rugged climbing sections.

Lohagad Fort, Maharashtra

Best time: June to September | Difficulty: Easy
Approximate budget: Rs 1,500–Rs 3,500

Ideal for beginners, Lohagad Fort near Lonavala offers a rewarding monsoon walk with well-preserved gateways, panoramic views and mist-covered valleys. Attractions include Vinchu Kata, historic water tanks, nearby waterfalls and the Bhaja Caves.

Monsoon trekking offers a different side of India's landscapes, with greener trails, fuller waterfalls and cooler weather. Whether you are new to trekking or looking for your next adventure, these destinations offer memorable experiences. Plan carefully, monitor weather forecasts, and follow local safety advice to make the most of your journey.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes monsoon trekking in India special?

Monsoon transforms many routes into lush landscapes with waterfalls, mist-covered hills, and seasonal blooms. It offers unique experiences difficult to find in other seasons.

When is the ideal time for monsoon treks in India?

Several trails are at their finest between June and September, offering unique experiences. This period allows trekkers to enjoy the transformed landscapes.

What should trekkers consider before a monsoon trip?

Trekkers should check local weather conditions, carry proper rain gear, and choose a trail matching their fitness and experience level. Monitoring forecasts and following safety advice is crucial.

Are there any easy monsoon treks recommended for beginners?

Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra is an easy trek ideal for beginners, offering panoramic views. The Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand is also easy to moderate.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hampta Pass Trek Valley Of Flowers Trek Monsoon Treks In India Best Monsoon Treks Dzukou Valley Trek Living Root Bridge Trek
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