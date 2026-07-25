The monsoon transforms many of India’s trekking routes into lush landscapes filled with waterfalls, mist-covered hills and seasonal blooms. While heavy rain may discourage some travellers, several trails are at their finest between June and September, offering experiences that are difficult to find during any other season. From Uttarakhand’s famous Valley of Flowers to the living root bridges of Meghalaya and the rolling grasslands of Karnataka, these routes showcase the country's remarkable natural diversity. Before heading out, check local weather conditions, carry proper rain gear, and choose a trail that matches your fitness level and trekking experience.

Best Monsoon Treks In India

Valley Of Flowers To Dzukou Valley

Valley of Flowers National Park, Uttarakhand

Best time: July to September | Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Approximate budget: Rs 7,000–Rs 12,000

Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this Himalayan trek comes alive during the monsoon as hundreds of alpine flower species bloom across the valley. Trekkers also pass streams, waterfalls and mountain viewpoints on the route from Govindghat to Ghangaria, with many choosing to continue towards Hemkund Sahib.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | 5 places to visit in monsoon under 10k

David Scott Trail, Meghalaya

Best time: June to September | Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Approximate budget: Rs 5,000–Rs 8,000



One of Meghalaya's oldest trekking routes, this historic trail combines forest paths, rivers and remnants of colonial-era stone roads. Along the journey, visitors encounter sacred groves, Khasi monoliths, suspension bridges, Elephant Hill and sweeping valley views.

Dzukou Valley, Nagaland

Best time: June to September | Difficulty: Moderate

Approximate budget: Rs 6,000–Rs 10,000

Located on the Nagaland-Manipur border, Dzukou Valley is often referred to as the "Valley of Flowers of the Northeast". During the rainy season, its green slopes are dotted with rare plants, including the Dzukou Lily. The trek also offers access to caves, Japfu Peak and scenic viewpoints.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Add These 5 Untouched Hill Destinations In Manipur To Your Travel Bucket List

Mountain Passes And Forest Trails

Hampta Pass, Himachal Pradesh

Best time: July to September | Difficulty: Moderate

Approximate budget: Rs 9,000–Rs 16,000

Hampta Pass is known for its changing landscapes. The trail begins through forests and meadows before crossing into the rocky terrain of Lahaul and Spiti. Highlights include glacier views, alpine campsites, and a visit to the stunning Chandratal Lake after the trek.

Living Root Bridge Trek, Meghalaya

Best time: June to September | Difficulty: Moderate

Approximate budget: Rs 6,000–Rs 10,000

This trek through Cherrapunji leads to the famous living root bridges, created over decades by guiding the roots of rubber trees. Along the way, trekkers descend thousands of stone steps, cross suspension bridges and reach natural pools and Rainbow Falls.

Kudremukh Trek, Karnataka

Best time: June to September | Difficulty: Moderate

Approximate budget: Rs 4,500–Rs 8,000

Situated inside a UNESCO World Heritage landscape, Kudremukh is among Karnataka's most popular monsoon hikes. The route passes rolling grasslands, dense shola forests, streams and ridgelines before reaching the distinctive horse-shaped peak.

Historic Fort Treks In The Western Ghats

Harishchandragad, Maharashtra

Best time: July to September | Difficulty: Moderate to difficult

Approximate budget: Rs 2,500–Rs 5,000

This historic hill fort becomes especially attractive during the rains as clouds, waterfalls and green hills surround the trail. Trekkers visit Konkan Kada, Taramati Peak, ancient temples, caves and the fort's rugged climbing sections.

Lohagad Fort, Maharashtra

Best time: June to September | Difficulty: Easy

Approximate budget: Rs 1,500–Rs 3,500

Ideal for beginners, Lohagad Fort near Lonavala offers a rewarding monsoon walk with well-preserved gateways, panoramic views and mist-covered valleys. Attractions include Vinchu Kata, historic water tanks, nearby waterfalls and the Bhaja Caves.

Monsoon trekking offers a different side of India's landscapes, with greener trails, fuller waterfalls and cooler weather. Whether you are new to trekking or looking for your next adventure, these destinations offer memorable experiences. Plan carefully, monitor weather forecasts, and follow local safety advice to make the most of your journey.