Monsoon transforms many routes into lush landscapes with waterfalls, mist-covered hills, and seasonal blooms. It offers unique experiences difficult to find in other seasons.
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ABP LIVE Budget Traveller | 8 Rainy-Season Treks In India You Can Plan Between Rs 1,500 And Rs 16,000
From the Valley of Flowers to Meghalaya's Living Root Bridges, discover eight spectacular monsoon treks across India. Explore scenic trails, waterfalls, lush forests and historic forts, along with the best time to visit, difficulty levels and approximate budgets for each adventure.
- Monsoon transforms India's diverse treks into lush, vibrant landscapes.
- Himalayan Valley of Flowers, Hampta Pass boast unique alpine beauty.
- Northeast's Dzukou Valley, Meghalaya offer unique natural wonders.
- Western Ghats forts, Kudremukh showcase misty views and waterfalls.
Frequently Asked Questions
What makes monsoon trekking in India special?
When is the ideal time for monsoon treks in India?
Several trails are at their finest between June and September, offering unique experiences. This period allows trekkers to enjoy the transformed landscapes.
What should trekkers consider before a monsoon trip?
Trekkers should check local weather conditions, carry proper rain gear, and choose a trail matching their fitness and experience level. Monitoring forecasts and following safety advice is crucial.
Are there any easy monsoon treks recommended for beginners?
Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra is an easy trek ideal for beginners, offering panoramic views. The Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand is also easy to moderate.
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