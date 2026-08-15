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English NewsLifestylePM Modi Wears Red Tie-And-Dye Turban For 80th Independence Day: WATCH

PM Modi Wears Red Tie-And-Dye Turban For 80th Independence Day: WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked India’s 80th Independence Day in a traditional red tie-and-dye turban, paired with a white kurta and chocolate brown vest.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 08:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi wore a red tie-dye turban for 80th Independence Day.
  • His headgear continued a visual tradition of distinctive annual turbans.
  • Past years featured saffron, leheriya, Bandhej, and tricolour-themed turbans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked India’s 80th Independence Day with another distinctive traditional look, choosing a red tie-and-dye turban for his 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the historic Red Fort. The striking headgear added a vibrant touch to his traditional ensemble as he addressed the nation.

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PM Modi Chooses Traditional Red Turban

Modi paired the red tie-and-dye turban, a style associated with Rajasthani and Gujarati culture, with a white kurta and chocolate brown vest. He completed the look with three pocket squares in saffron, green and white, bringing the colours of the national flag into his outfit.

His choice of headgear once again continued a visual tradition that has become closely associated with his Independence Day appearances.

A Look At PM Modi's Independence Day Turbans

Modi's Independence Day outfits have regularly featured distinctive turbans, with each year's choice bringing a different combination of colour, pattern and traditional craftsmanship.

For the 79th Independence Day in 2025, Modi opted for a rich saffron turban, pairing it with a sleeveless jacket and a crisp white kurta set. He added a cream stole featuring a border inspired by the Indian tricolour, giving the ensemble a clear patriotic touch.

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

A year earlier, in 2024, he wore a vibrant Rajasthani leheriya-print turban in orange, yellow and green. The colourful headgear was paired with a white kurta and churidar and a light blue bandhgala jacket.

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

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For his 10th Independence Day speech in 2023, Modi chose a Rajasthani Bandhej Safa featuring a multi-coloured bandhani pattern in yellow, green and red. He paired the turban with an off-white kurta and churidar and a black jacket.

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

The 2022 Independence Day look took a distinctly tricolour-inspired route. Modi wore a white safa featuring the colours of the national flag, along with a long trail. His outfit included a white kurta and churidar with a navy blue waistcoat.

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

In 2021, he chose a saffron turban featuring a dramatic pink trail. The headgear was paired with a white kurta, blue jacket and white scarf.

Over the years, Modi's Independence Day turbans have become a recognisable part of his annual appearance at the Red Fort.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did PM Modi wear for India's 80th Independence Day?

PM Modi chose a distinctive red tie-and-dye turban for his 80th Independence Day address. He paired it with a white kurta, chocolate brown vest, and pocket squares in the national flag colours.

What cultural style is associated with PM Modi's 80th Independence Day turban?

The red tie-and-dye turban chosen by PM Modi for the 80th Independence Day is a style associated with Rajasthani and Gujarati culture.

How many consecutive Independence Day addresses has PM Modi delivered from the Red Fort?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the historic Red Fort on India's 80th Independence Day.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 07:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Red Fort August 15 Narendra Modi PM Modi Turban 'Narendra Modi' Independence Day 2026 80th Independence Day
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