PM Modi Wears Red Tie-And-Dye Turban For 80th Independence Day: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi wore a red tie-dye turban for 80th Independence Day.

His headgear continued a visual tradition of distinctive annual turbans.

Past years featured saffron, leheriya, Bandhej, and tricolour-themed turbans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked India’s 80th Independence Day with another distinctive traditional look, choosing a red tie-and-dye turban for his 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the historic Red Fort. The striking headgear added a vibrant touch to his traditional ensemble as he addressed the nation.

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PM Modi Chooses Traditional Red Turban

Modi paired the red tie-and-dye turban, a style associated with Rajasthani and Gujarati culture, with a white kurta and chocolate brown vest. He completed the look with three pocket squares in saffron, green and white, bringing the colours of the national flag into his outfit.

His choice of headgear once again continued a visual tradition that has become closely associated with his Independence Day appearances.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat on the 80th Independence Day



(Video source: PM Modi/ YouTube) pic.twitter.com/xIcfLPeDol — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026

A Look At PM Modi's Independence Day Turbans

Modi's Independence Day outfits have regularly featured distinctive turbans, with each year's choice bringing a different combination of colour, pattern and traditional craftsmanship.

For the 79th Independence Day in 2025, Modi opted for a rich saffron turban, pairing it with a sleeveless jacket and a crisp white kurta set. He added a cream stole featuring a border inspired by the Indian tricolour, giving the ensemble a clear patriotic touch.

(Image Source: PTI)

A year earlier, in 2024, he wore a vibrant Rajasthani leheriya-print turban in orange, yellow and green. The colourful headgear was paired with a white kurta and churidar and a light blue bandhgala jacket.

(Image Source: PTI)

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For his 10th Independence Day speech in 2023, Modi chose a Rajasthani Bandhej Safa featuring a multi-coloured bandhani pattern in yellow, green and red. He paired the turban with an off-white kurta and churidar and a black jacket.

(Image Source: PTI)

The 2022 Independence Day look took a distinctly tricolour-inspired route. Modi wore a white safa featuring the colours of the national flag, along with a long trail. His outfit included a white kurta and churidar with a navy blue waistcoat.

(Image Source: PTI)

In 2021, he chose a saffron turban featuring a dramatic pink trail. The headgear was paired with a white kurta, blue jacket and white scarf.

Over the years, Modi's Independence Day turbans have become a recognisable part of his annual appearance at the Red Fort.