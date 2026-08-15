Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over 25,000 personnel deployed citywide for Independence Day.

Red Fort secured with multi-layered checks and AI surveillance.

Agencies coordinate response, monitor real-time for immediate action.

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The capital is on high alert in view of Independence Day celebrations, with more than 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the city to maintain law and order, while a multi-layered security grid is in place around the Red Fort, a senior police officer said.

Elaborate security arrangements -- involving over 1,000 CCTV cameras and AI-based video analytics -- are in place around the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and address the nation.

"We have elaborate security arrangements, keeping in mind the incidents witnessed in the capital last year," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia told PTI.

The security plan includes multiple layers of checking and screening at entry points and around the Red Fort, besides a dedicated anti-terror response mechanism to deal with any possible threat or emergency situation, the officer said.

More than 25,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are deployed at strategic locations across the city, including the Red Fort and other sensitive areas.

"Advance liaison, mock drills and advance intimation have been carried out so that all agencies are prepared and there is a coordinated response in case of any emergency," Banthia said.

More than 1,000 CCTV cameras are deployed inside and outside the Red Fort to keep a close watch on the area. The cameras are linked to systems equipped with artificial intelligence-based video analytics, while live feeds are being monitored from a dedicated control room, he said.

The surveillance system will help security personnel detect suspicious activity, crowd-related issues and other law and order situations in real time, allowing response teams to act immediately, the DCP said.

"If a law and order situation emerges, we will respond immediately. Response teams are ready and deployed at strategic locations," Banthia said.

Security personnel are also regulating the movement of people and vehicles in vicinity of the Red Fort, while checking and screening are being carried out to ensure that visitors and invitees face minimum inconvenience.

Police and specialised response teams are maintaining heightened surveillance at vital installations, public places, markets, transport hubs and other sensitive locations across the city.

Security agencies are maintaining close coordination and sharing inputs to ensure swift and coordinated response to any emerging threat. Mock drills and advance coordination exercises have also been carried out to familiarise personnel with emergency response procedures.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)