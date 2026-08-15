'Every Heart Beating With Rhythm Of Vande Mataram': PM Modi Addresses Nation On I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on the 80th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, India is moving forward with enthusiasm, new aspirations and renewed resolve, asserting that the country must now set bigger goals as it works towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi paid tribute to freedom fighters, revolutionaries and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

“Today, the country remembers those sons who made the supreme sacrifice and devoted their entire lives to the nation,” he said, paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi and all freedom fighters and revolutionaries.

PM Modi described the occasion as historic, noting that the country is celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram. “Today is a historic moment for everyone. For the first time, Vande Mataram is echoing,” he said.

Referring to the 150th anniversary celebrations of the national song, PM Modi said there could be no greater occasion to mark the milestone.

"Today, we are all celebrating the 80th Independence Day. Today, the chant of 'Vande Mataram' resonates in every heart. Aaj har ghar Tiranga hai, har mann Tiranga hai. Today, the Tricolour flies in every home and dwells in every mind; the nation is moving forward with enthusiasm and zeal, embracing new resolutions," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the 80th Independence Day



PM Modi says, "Today, we are all celebrating the 80th Independence Day. Today, the chant of 'Vande Mataram' resonates in every heart. Today, the Tricolour flies in every home and… pic.twitter.com/rDDI57Xq5N — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026

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PM Assures Support To Flood, Landslide-Hit Families

The prime minister also expressed concern over the recent impact of floods and landslides across the country, saying several families had been affected. He then went on to pledge support to those affected by floods and landslides across the country.

"Recently, parts of the country have faced the havoc of floods and landslides. Many families have been affected, and we deeply empathize with their suffering. I assure the affected families that we, and the entire nation, stand with them," he said.

'India Cannot Move Ahead With Small Resolutions'

PM Modi said a nation becomes great when it progresses on the strength of its dreams, resolve and capabilities.

He stressed that India could no longer move forward with small ambitions and called for bigger dreams and stronger commitments.

“Big dreams give expansion. When the resolve is firm, capability also grows. When dreams and resolutions are high, the height of our capabilities also increases,” he said.

PM Modi said India had set itself the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

“Today, India has also seen a dream and taken a resolve, we will make India a developed nation by 2047. Our resolve is a symbol of courage,” he said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Hoists National Flag At Red Fort On 80th Independence Day | WATCH

'25 Crore People Have Come Out Of Poverty'

Highlighting India's progress over the past 12 years, the prime minister said people across the country had contributed to taking the nation to new heights.

He claimed that 25 crore Indians had moved out of poverty, calling it a significant achievement.

PM Modi also recalled India's economic position before 2014, saying the country was once counted among the world's “Fragile Five” economies. “By 2014, the world had put us in the Fragile Five. Today, we are counted among the major economies,” he said.

The prime minister said India had been progressing rapidly over the past 12 years and asserted that the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians could not be stopped.

“Stopping the resolve of 140 crore Indians...” he said, before continuing his address on the country's future goals and achievements.