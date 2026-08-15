Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Awarapan 2 decisively won opening day box office battle.

Emraan Hashmi's film collected Rs 21 crore net.

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 earned Rs 5.75 crore.

The opening-day box office battle between Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 has produced a clear winner. Both films arrived in cinemas on the same day amid considerable anticipation, but by the end of Day 1, Awarapan 2 had pulled well ahead. Emraan's film collected Rs 20.50 crore by 10.30 pm, while Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 finished its opening day with Rs 5.75 crore in India.

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Awarapan Day 1 Box Office Collection

Emraan Hashmi's much-awaited Awarapan 2 made a powerful start at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film had earned Rs 21 crore on its first day, with evening shows recording an occupancy of 40.0%.

The sequel had already established a significant advantage before its theatrical release through its advance booking performance. It reportedly sold 2,85,802 tickets for Day 1, generating Rs 8.57 crore without blocked seats. Including blocked seats, the advance booking collection stood at Rs 11.36 crore.

The film had also reportedly registered the year's third-biggest pre-sale. Trade experts had predicted an opening in the range of Rs 16 crore to Rs 21 crore at the Indian box office.

With its strong start, Awarapan 2 appears to have translated its advance-booking momentum into a commanding opening-day performance.

Batwara 1947 Day 1 Box Office Collection

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, crossed the Rs 5 crore mark on its opening day but remained well behind its box-office rival.

The film collected Rs 5.75 crore net across 8,721 shows on Day 1. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 6.84 crore, while the overseas gross is Rs 1.50 crore. This takes its worldwide gross collection to Rs 8.34 crore.

Before release, Batwara 1947 had recorded a pre-sale of 65,391 tickets for its opening day. The film earned Rs 1.76 crore in advance booking without blocked seats, while the figure rose to Rs 4.21 crore with blocked seats included.

Trade experts had predicted an opening-day collection of around Rs 5 crore to Rs 7 crore for the film in India.

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About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. Alongside Emraan Hashmi, the film features Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in important roles.

The film arrived in theatres alongside Batwara 1947 and had generated strong buzz through its advance booking. It also received positive reviews from critics, adding to expectations surrounding its opening-day performance.

About Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 has been directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and features Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta alongside Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol in prominent roles. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Released in cinemas on August 14, Batwara 1947 went head-to-head with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2.