Mark Rydell, Director Of 'On Golden Pond' And 'The Rose', Passes Away At 97

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Oscar-nominated director Mark Rydell, 97, passed away recently.

Bette Midler paid tribute, calling Rydell an actor before director.

His acclaimed film 'On Golden Pond' earned actors Oscar recognition.

Rydell's diverse career spanned acting, television, and film directing.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mark Rydell, whose acclaimed career included the 1981 classic ‘On Golden Pond’ as well as Bette Midler’s ‘The Rose’ and ‘For the Boys’, has died aged 97. Midler announced his death and paid an emotional tribute to the director, recalling the profound influence he had on her early film career.

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Bette Midler Pays Tribute To Mark Rydell

Midler remembered Rydell in a tribute shared on Instagram, reflecting on their work together in her first feature film, ‘The Rose’, and later on ‘For the Boys’.

"Mark Rydell, the director or my first film, The Rose, died this morning. He was an actor of note before he became a director, and I was so lucky to have met him when I did; he taught me so much on The Rose and later on For The Boys. Two Oscars nominations both because of him. He was the actor's whisperer; just a few words was all it took to understand what was needed," wrote Bette Midler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bette Midler (@bettemidler)

Rydell began his career behind the camera in television before making the transition to feature films in the late 1960s. His first film was an adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's "The Fox."

The Director Behind ‘On Golden Pond’ And Acclaimed Performances

Throughout his career, Rydell earned a reputation for drawing memorable performances from his actors. His direction of ‘On Golden Pond’ helped Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn win Academy Awards, while Jane Fonda received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

He had earlier directed Midler in her screen debut, ‘The Rose’, and later reunited with her for ‘For the Boys’. His other work also featured acclaimed performances from Marsha Mason in ‘Cinderella Liberty’, Sissy Spacek in ‘The River’ and Rupert Crosse, who received a supporting actor nomination for the 1969 film ‘The Reivers’.

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‘On Golden Pond’ Became His Greatest Screen Success

Rydell's biggest success came with ‘On Golden Pond’, adapted from Ernest Thompson's stage play exploring family relationships. The 1981 film earned a nomination for Best Picture and secured Rydell an Academy Award nomination for Best Director.

Henry Fonda, who was seriously ill at the time, won his only Oscar for what became his final starring role. The film also marked his only on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Jane Fonda, who was nominated for her performance. Katharine Hepburn won her record fourth acting Oscar, while Thompson received an Academy Award for adapting his own work for the screen, according to Variety.

From Broadway And Television To Hollywood

Born Mortimer H. Rydell in New York, the future filmmaker studied at the Juilliard School of Music and trained as an actor at both the Neighborhood Playhouse and the Actors Studio. During the 1950s, he appeared on Broadway and supplemented his income by working as a jazz pianist.

Before establishing himself as a director, Rydell spent six years starring in ‘As the World Turns’ until his character was written out of the series. He also appeared in television productions, including episodes of ‘Wanted: Dead or Alive’, before moving into directing for television and eventually making his mark in cinema.

With a career that spanned acting, television and filmmaking, Rydell left behind a body of work defined by powerful performances and some of Hollywood's most celebrated actors. He was 97.

(With inputs from ANI)