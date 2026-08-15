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English NewsNewsIndia'Their Dreams Inspire Us': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters On Independence Day

'Their Dreams Inspire Us': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters On Independence Day

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 06:27 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, paying tribute to freedom fighters.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule."

"Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat. Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come," he added.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 06:27 AM (IST)
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