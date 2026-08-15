'Their Dreams Inspire Us': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters On Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, paying tribute to freedom fighters.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule."

"Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat. Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come," he added.

Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day.



We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2026