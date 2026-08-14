5 Patriotic Films To Watch On ZEE 5, Netflix, Prime Video And JioHotstar This Independence Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Independence Day features diverse films exploring Indian patriotism.

Stories include 26/11 courage and a military leader's biography.

Partition's human impact and freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's life.

One film explores patriotism's true meaning in modern times.

With Independence Day just a day away and the holiday falling over a weekend, it is the perfect opportunity for families to settle in for a meaningful film marathon. As India marks its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, several titles across ZEE5, Netflix and Prime Video offer stories shaped by courage, sacrifice, resilience and the idea of what it truly means to belong to a country.

Patriotism in Indian cinema hasn't always followed the same path. Some films revisit battlefields and the lives of freedom fighters, while others look at ordinary people caught in extraordinary moments. Ahead of Independence Day, here are five films that bring different shades of patriotism to the screen.

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1. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Platform: ZEE5

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Starring Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata draws inspiration from the real-life events surrounding the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film turns the focus towards the medical professionals and support staff at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital. As the city came under attack, nurses, doctors, ward boys, cleaners and security personnel found themselves facing unimaginable circumstances.

Instead of placing the spotlight solely on the attacks, the story highlights the people who continued to care for and protect patients despite the danger around them. The film captures how ordinary individuals displayed remarkable courage during one of Mumbai's darkest nights.

Released in theatres in June, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is now set to reach audiences on Hindi ZEE5, making it a timely addition to an Independence Day watchlist centred on courage and selfless service.

2. Sam Bahadur

Platform: ZEE5

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur brings to screen the life and military journey of Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal.

Vicky Kaushal plays Manekshaw across several defining chapters of Indian history, covering his career from the Second World War and Partition to the 1971 India-Pakistan war. His military service spanned more than four decades and five wars.

While the film explores his achievements as a soldier and military leader, it also examines the man behind the uniform. Kaushal's portrayal brings personality and character to a figure remembered as one of India's most prominent military leaders.

For viewers interested in a story of leadership, military history and the events surrounding the 1971 war, Sam Bahadur remains a fitting choice.

3. Main Vaapas Aaunga

Platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga takes the idea of patriotism in a different direction, exploring love, memory and displacement against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India.

The period romantic drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah. At its centre is a 95-year-old man whose final wish is to travel to Pakistan and reunite with the love he was forced to leave behind during Partition.

Despite his failing health, he hopes to return to Sargodha, now in Pakistan, where a part of his past remains.

Released in June 2026, the film uses one man's journey to reflect on how the division of a country changed countless ordinary lives and separated families forever.

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4. The Legend Of Bhagat Singh

Platform: Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Ajay Devgn, The Legend of Bhagat Singh remains one of the most recognised cinematic portrayals of the iconic Indian freedom fighter.

The 2002 biographical drama traces Bhagat Singh's journey from his early years, including the impact of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, to his growing role in India's freedom movement and his eventual execution in 1931.

Produced by Kumar S. Taurani and Ramesh S. Taurani, the film revisits the life and sacrifices of a revolutionary whose name remains deeply associated with India's struggle for independence.

5. Rang De Basanti

Platform: JioHotstar

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Even two decades after its release, Rang De Basanti continues to offer one of Indian cinema's most memorable takes on patriotism and civic responsibility.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film follows a group of carefree friends who become involved in a documentary centred on India's freedom fighters, including Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and Chandrashekhar Azad.

As they bring the stories of these revolutionaries to life, the young group begins to confront corruption and their own responsibilities within contemporary society. The film draws a connection between the sacrifices of India's freedom fighters and the awakening of a new generation.

Featuring Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi and Atul Kulkarni, Rang De Basanti remains a powerful watch for those looking for a story that asks an enduring question: what does patriotism mean beyond simply celebrating the nation?

This Independence Day, these five films offer very different perspectives on India, through war, history, sacrifice, service, loss and the courage of ordinary people. Together, they make for a thoughtful weekend watchlist as the country marks its 80th Independence Day.