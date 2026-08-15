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English NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi Hoists National Flag At Red Fort On 80th Independence Day: WATCH

PM Modi Hoists National Flag At Red Fort On 80th Independence Day: WATCH

PM Modi hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort for India's 80th Independence Day, assisted by Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 08:10 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi as he led the country’s 80th Independence Day celebrations. Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan assisted the Prime Minister during the flag-hoisting ceremony. The celebrations also witnessed a historic first, with Vande Mataram being rendered during the Independence Day programme at the Red Fort for the first time.

Vande Mataram Rendered At Red Fort For First Time

This year's celebrations featured a significant first, with Vande Mataram being rendered during the Independence Day programme at the Red Fort for the first time since Independence.

Addressing the gathering from the Red Fort ramparts, Modi highlighted the significance of the performance and said the patriotic song had not previously been performed at the venue during Independence Day celebrations since the country became independent.

 

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'Yuva Shakti' Takes Centre Stage

The 80th Independence Day celebrations are centred on the theme of "Yuva Shakti", placing emphasis on the contribution of young people to India's development and its ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The theme underlines the importance of youth participation in India's economic and social progress, with young citizens being positioned as key contributors to the country's long-term development goals.



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Thousands Of Special Invitees Attend Ceremony

Around 5,000 special invitees have been invited to this year's Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. The guest list includes people associated with several government-backed initiatives and public programmes.

Among them are International Yoga Day volunteers, women entrepreneurs supported through the PM Mudra Yojana, leading MY Bharat volunteers, high-performing beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), and street vendors covered under PM SVANidhi.

More than 1,500 people from different states and Union Territories are also attending the event in traditional attire, showcasing India's cultural diversity.

Patriotic Performances Held Across India

The Independence Day celebrations extend beyond the Red Fort, with patriotic band performances being organised at locations across the country.

According to the Defence Ministry, such performances are taking place at 343 locations nationwide, adding to the day's celebrations and bringing the spirit of Independence Day to communities across India.

The Red Fort ceremony, meanwhile, remains the centrepiece of the national celebrations, with the flag-hoisting, ceremonial salute and Prime Minister's address marking the country's 80th Independence Day.

Before You Go

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About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
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