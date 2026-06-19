Is Your Floor Feeling Sticky? This Simple Desi Hack Will Restore The Shine

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mix water, vinegar, alcohol, dish soap for effective cleaning.

You mop the floor every day, yet it still feels sticky under your feet or looks dull instead of clean. If this sounds familiar, the problem may not be dirt at all. In many cases, residue left behind by floor-cleaning products can build up over time, making floors feel tacky and causing dust to settle more quickly.

The good news is that you don't need expensive products to fix it. A few common household ingredients can help remove the residue and restore your floor's natural shine.

Why Your Floor Feels Sticky Even After Mopping

Many floor cleaners are designed to remove dirt effectively, but some can leave behind a thin layer of residue. While it may not be visible immediately, repeated use can create a buildup that traps dust and grime.

As a result, floors can start feeling sticky even after they have been cleaned. In some cases, using too much cleaner or not diluting it properly can make the problem worse.

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Simple Homemade Solution For Cleaner Floors

A DIY cleaning solution made with white vinegar, rubbing alcohol, and a small amount of liquid dish soap can help tackle stubborn residue.

To prepare it, mix:

2 cups of lukewarm water

½ cup of white vinegar

¼ cup of rubbing alcohol

3 drops of liquid dish soap

You can pour the mixture into a spray bottle for quick cleaning or prepare a larger batch in a bucket for mopping bigger areas. If you enjoy a fresh fragrance around the house, add a few drops of your favourite essential oil.

The vinegar helps cut through grease and residue, while rubbing alcohol helps the floor dry faster and leaves fewer streaks. Dish soap works to lift stubborn dirt and oily marks.

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Where You Can Use This Cleaning Hack

This homemade cleaner works well on several types of flooring, including tiles, laminate, vinyl, wood, linoleum, cement, and natural stone surfaces.

However, it's important not to change the ingredient proportions or replace dish soap with oil-based soaps, as they may leave behind another layer of residue.

With just a few ingredients from your kitchen or cleaning cabinet, you can give your floors a deeper clean, remove sticky buildup, and bring back the fresh, polished look that regular mopping sometimes fails to achieve.