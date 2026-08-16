Berberine: Why This Ayurvedic Ingredient Is Being Called ‘Nature’s Ozempic’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Berberine, a traditional remedy, gains popularity as

Promoted for metabolic health; not a substitute for prescribed medicine.

Growing demand offers new business opportunities for Indian enterprises.

Berberine is drawing attention in the wellness market, with its long history of use rooted in Indian and Chinese traditional medicine. Chartered accountant and entrepreneur Sarthak Ahuja recently highlighted the ingredient on Instagram, calling it a growing opportunity for Indian businesses. Often marketed online as “Nature’s Ozempic”, berberine is being promoted for weight management, blood sugar control, cholesterol support and gut health. Its rising popularity has also pushed interest in supplements, formulations and branded wellness products. However, the buzz around berberine has moved faster than the evidence for some popular claims, making informed use especially important as demand continues to grow.

Berberine Benefits And Ayurvedic Roots

Ahuja described berberine as a plant-derived ingredient with a history stretching back thousands of years in Chinese medicine and Ayurveda. In Ayurveda, the plant is known as Daruharidra, while barberry is another commonly used name associated with berberine-containing plants.

Traditional Ayurvedic use has included preparations for concerns such as fever, diarrhoea, skin conditions and certain eye problems. Modern interest, however, has centred largely on metabolic health. Berberine supplements are commonly sold in forms such as berberine hydrochloride or berberine chloride, including capsules and tablets. The compound has also attracted research because of its potential effects on glucose and lipid metabolism.

It is important to distinguish these areas of research from established medical treatment. Berberine should not be viewed as a replacement for prescribed medicines, particularly for diabetes or other chronic conditions.

‘Nature’s Ozempic’ Weight Loss Trend

The biggest surge in consumer interest came from the weight-loss conversation online. Ahuja noted that the ingredient gained significant attention after influencers began claiming that berberine helped them feel fuller and eat less.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarthak Ahuja (@casarthakahuja)

That led to the catchy label “Nature’s Ozempic”, drawing a comparison with prescription weight-loss medicines. The description has helped berberine gain visibility, but the two are not equivalent. Berberine is a dietary supplement ingredient, while medicines such as semaglutide work through specific hormonal pathways and are prescribed for defined medical uses.

Berberine has also been promoted for blood sugar regulation, cholesterol management, cardiovascular support, gut health, and PCOS. Some of these areas have been studied, but evidence varies, and supplement marketing can sometimes go beyond what clinical research supports.

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Anyone considering berberine, particularly people taking medication for diabetes or other conditions, should discuss its use with a qualified healthcare professional.

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India’s Berberine Business Opportunity

The growing demand is creating a potential opportunity beyond simply selling supplements. Ahuja pointed to cultivation in India's mountain regions, followed by extraction, crystallisation and conversion into forms suitable for consumer products. According to his assessment, China currently has a strong position in berberine extraction and pharmaceutical API production. For Indian businesses, he sees potential in moving further along the value chain through formulations, product development and branding.

The comparison with Ashwagandha also reflects a broader shift in the wellness industry, where traditional Indian ingredients are increasingly being packaged for international consumers. For consumers, however, the growing popularity of berberine is a reason to look beyond the marketing label. Its traditional history and emerging research make it interesting, but “Nature’s Ozempic” remains a promotional nickname rather than a medical classification.

Sarthak Ahuja’s comments and business observations are based on his Instagram post. Health-related claims should be understood in the context of available scientific evidence and not as a substitute for medical advice.

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