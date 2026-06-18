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HomeLifestyleFSSAI Flags Rusty Knives As Health Hazard, Issues Advisory For Restaurants

FSSAI Flags Rusty Knives As Health Hazard, Issues Advisory For Restaurants

FSSAI has issued a new advisory banning the use of rusty and damaged knives in hotels, restaurants, and dhabas.

Reported By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Violations of safety standards will lead to penalties.

Eating out has become a regular part of our lives. Whether it’s a weekend plan, a family outing, a celebration or simply a meal after a tiring day at work, restaurants, hotels and dhabas have become our go-to choices.

While we often notice the ambience, clean tables and comfortable seating, we rarely think about the hygiene of the kitchen where our food is actually prepared.

Recently, India’s food safety authority, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), highlighted a serious concern that every person who eats outside should know about.

Hidden Problem Inside Restaurant Kitchens

During inspections of hotels, restaurants, dhabas and food stalls, FSSAI officials found that some kitchens were using damaged knives and cutting tools. Several knives were reportedly rusty, broken, had worn-out edges or had damaged handles.

In some cases, the coating from knife handles was peeling off, creating a risk of contamination. The findings raised concerns about whether kitchen equipment is being maintained properly, even in places that appear clean from the outside.

A kitchen may look spotless, but the tools used to prepare your food matter just as much.

ALSO READ | Can Eating 50 Eggs At Once Be Deadly? Jaunpur Case Highlights Serious Risks

Why Rusty And Damaged Knives Can Be Dangerous

A small amount of rust or a cracked knife may seem harmless, but damaged kitchen tools can create health risks.

  • Rust contamination: Tiny rust particles can mix with food during cutting and may lead to health issues if consumed regularly.
  • Bacterial growth: Cracks and damaged surfaces can trap food particles, allowing bacteria to grow and increasing the risk of food poisoning.
  • Chemical contamination: Peeling paint or coatings from poor-quality handles can enter food and expose consumers to unwanted chemicals.

Food safety is not only about what is on the plate it also depends on what happens before the food gets there.

FSSAI’s New Advisory And Stricter Action

To improve hygiene standards, FSSAI has advised food businesses to stop using rusty, broken or damaged knives and replace them immediately.

Restaurants, hotels and dhabas have been directed to use food-grade, corrosion-resistant stainless steel knives and ensure that all cutting tools are cleaned and stored properly after every use.

ALSO READ | Why Cough Syrups Can Now Be Sold Only Through Licensed Pharmacies In India

Food safety officers have also been instructed to check kitchen equipment during inspections. Businesses found violating safety standards may face penalties under food safety laws, and repeated violations can lead to stricter action.

The message is clear: a safe meal begins with a safe kitchen.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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Frequently Asked Questions

What consequences might food businesses face for violating FSSAI's safety standards?

Food safety officers will check kitchen equipment during inspections. Businesses found violating standards may face penalties under food safety laws, with repeated violations leading to stricter action.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
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Health FSSAI
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