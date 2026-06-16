Got Yellow Stains On Your White Shirt? Remove Them Instantly With This Simple Ingredient

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yellow sweat stains result from sweat-deodorant aluminum compounds reaction.

Hydrogen peroxide-baking soda paste effectively removes stubborn yellow sweat stains.

White vinegar or lemon-baking soda paste also tackles these marks.

Air dry treated clothes; heat from dryer sets remaining stains.

Yellow stains around the underarm area can often become so stubborn that regular washing fails to remove them. As a result, many people spend money on expensive stain removers, only to be disappointed by the results.

How To Remove Yellow Sweat Stains From White Shirts

A crisp white shirt is a wardrobe favourite for many, but there’s one common issue that can quickly spoil its appearance - yellow sweat stains. These marks, which typically appear around the underarms, can become deeply embedded in the fabric over time and are often difficult to remove through normal washing alone.

Faced with these persistent stains, many people turn to costly cleaning products in the hope of restoring their shirts. However, effective solutions may already be sitting in your home. With the help of a few everyday household ingredients, it is possible to tackle these stubborn marks and bring your white shirts back to life.

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What Causes Yellow Sweat Stains?

Many people assume that sweat itself is solely responsible for these yellow patches, but the reality is slightly different. The stains form when the salts and minerals present in sweat react with the aluminium compounds commonly found in deodorants and antiperspirants. Over time, this reaction creates yellow discolouration on the fabric, which can gradually become more noticeable and difficult to remove.

Hydrogen Peroxide, Baking Soda Can Help

One of the most effective ways to treat yellow stains on white clothing is by using a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and baking soda.

To prepare the solution, combine one-quarter cup of hydrogen peroxide with one-quarter cup of baking soda and add a small amount of water to create a thick paste. Apply the mixture directly to the stained area and gently scrub it using an old toothbrush or a sponge.

Allow the paste to sit on the fabric for around 30 minutes so it can work deep into the stain. Once the time has passed, rinse the shirt thoroughly with cold or lukewarm water.

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Vinegar And Lemon Can Also Help

If hydrogen peroxide is not available, white vinegar can be a useful alternative. Simply apply vinegar to the stained area, leave it for approximately 30 minutes, and then wash the garment as usual.

Similarly, a paste made from lemon juice and baking soda may also help remove yellow marks. Apply the mixture to the stain, leave it for half an hour, and then rinse and wash the shirt normally.

Important Tips When Washing Stained Clothes

After treating the stain, wash the garment with your regular detergent. Avoid placing the shirt in a dryer until the stain has completely disappeared, as heat can cause any remaining marks to set permanently into the fabric.

Whenever possible, allow the shirt to air dry naturally. If a faint stain remains visible after washing, the treatment process can be repeated.

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It is also worth remembering that sweat stains are generally easier to remove when addressed quickly. The sooner cleaning begins, the better the chances of completely eliminating the mark. With timely treatment and the right household ingredients, your white shirt can regain its fresh appearance, helping you say goodbye to those unsightly yellow stains.