What Is HLHS? Doctors Explain Rare Heart Condition Linked To Celina Jaitly’s Son

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Celina Jaitly's tribute highlights Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS).

HLHS causes underdeveloped left heart, critical after birth.

Early detection via ultrasound and recognizing warning signs vital.

Treatment involves staged surgeries or heart transplantation.

Actor Celina Jaitly recently shared a deeply emotional video from Austria, visiting the grave of her late son Shamsher, who passed away in 2017 due to Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), a rare and severe congenital heart condition. Her post, made amid personal struggles, has drawn attention to the disorder and sparked renewed discussion around newborn heart health and early diagnosis.

As her story resonates with many, medical experts have stepped in to explain what HLHS actually is, how it affects newborns, and why early intervention is critical.

ALSO READ: 'My Children Are Being Radicalised': Celina Jaitly Pens Emotional Mother's Day Note Amid Legal Battle With Husband

What HLHS Does To A Newborn’s Heart

According to Dr Rahul Chauhan, Consultant - Paediatrics and Child Care, Manipal Hospitals, Ghaziabad, HLHS is a condition where the left side of the heart is severely underdeveloped, disrupting normal circulation immediately after birth.

He explains that newborns rely on a temporary fetal connection called the ductus arteriosus. Once it begins to close naturally, circulation drops sharply, leading to oxygen deprivation and, in severe cases, collapse.

Dr Chauhan further says, "After birth, the baby’s circulation depends on a temporary fetal connection called the ductus arteriosus. When this begins to close naturally, blood flow to the body decreases, causing poor oxygen delivery, shock, or collapse."

Intensive Care And Feeding Challenges

Dr Chauhan adds that babies born with HLHS require immediate intensive care support, often involving oxygen therapy, medication, and sometimes ventilatory assistance.

“Newborns with HLHS usually need intensive care, including oxygen support, medications to keep the ductus arteriosus open, and sometimes mechanical ventilation. Feeding can be very challenging because these babies get tired easily and may not tolerate normal feeding volumes. Many require tube feeding initially.”

Warning Signs Parents Should Watch For

The condition carries significant risks, including heart failure, infections, and complications from staged surgeries. Without timely treatment, it can become life-threatening within days.

Dr Chauhan warns parents to act quickly, saying, "If a newborn shows poor feeding, rapid breathing, persistent blue or grey skin colour, extreme sleepiness, weak pulses, or difficulty gaining weight, immediate medical care is important. Early recognition can be life-saving.”

How HLHS Is Diagnosed Before Birth

Explaining the prenatal aspect, Dr Smita Mishra, HOD and Consultant - Paediatric Cardiology, Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, says HLHS can sometimes be detected early in pregnancy through ultrasound.

She says, "HLHS can sometimes be suspected as early as 11-14 weeks during an ultrasound scan. However, it is usually diagnosed between 18 and 22 weeks during the routine anomaly scan. Fetal echocardiography is highly accurate when done by specialists.”

Is HLHS Genetic Or Unpredictable?

Dr Mishra explains that HLHS has a complex genetic background and is sometimes linked to other conditions as well.

“HLHS has a complex genetic cause. It is linked with Turner syndrome and Trisomy 18. Sometimes it can run in families, but it may also occur due to new genetic changes.”

Treatment Options And Survival Factors

Treatment typically involves a series of staged surgeries or, in select cases, heart transplantation. Survival depends on multiple medical factors, including heart structure, lung pressure, and birth conditions.

Dr Mishra notes that outcomes vary widely depending on the severity of the condition.

She says, “Treatment options include palliative procedures such as ductal stenting or Norwood surgery, staged surgeries including the Fontan procedure, and in some cases, heart transplantation.”

ALSO READ: Prateek Yadav Was Reportedly Suffering From Pulmonary Embolism: Know About This Cardiovascular Condition

HLHS remains one of the most complex congenital heart diseases that requires lifelong care and multiple interventions. While medical advances have improved survival, early diagnosis and specialised treatment remain crucial.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator