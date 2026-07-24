ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Monsoon Fever Isn't Always Dengue: Here's What You Need To Know

Every monsoon season, fever cases rise sharply across tropical and subtropical regions. In India, the combination of heavy rainfall, humidity, stagnant water, and changing environmental conditions creates the ideal setting for infectious diseases to spread rapidly. What makes the situation more challenging is that many of these illnesses begin with almost identical symptoms. High fever, headache, fatigue, body aches and weakness are common across dengue, malaria, chikungunya, leptospirosis, typhoid and several viral infections, making it difficult to identify the exact cause based on symptoms alone.

Similar Symptoms Make Diagnosis Difficult

For healthcare professionals, one of the biggest hurdles is distinguishing between mosquito-borne diseases. Dengue and chikungunya are both spread by Aedes mosquitoes and often present with similar early symptoms, including fever, muscle pain, joint pain, rash and extreme tiredness. While chikungunya is more likely to cause severe and long-lasting joint pain, it can closely resemble dengue in its initial stages.

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Malaria adds another layer of complexity. It often begins with fever and chills, symptoms that overlap with several other infections. Research published in infectious disease journals has consistently shown that relying only on symptoms can lead to delayed or incorrect treatment, highlighting the importance of laboratory testing.

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Waterborne Infections Add To The Challenge

Monsoon-related illnesses are not limited to mosquito bites. Flooding and contaminated water increase the risk of leptospirosis, a bacterial infection caused by Leptospira species. People exposed to water contaminated with infected animal urine may develop fever, headache, muscle pain, and vomiting—symptoms that can easily be mistaken for dengue or other viral infections.

If leptospirosis is not diagnosed early, it can lead to serious complications affecting the kidneys and liver. This makes timely medical evaluation especially important during the rainy season.

Timing Of Tests Matters

Accurate diagnosis also depends on when a patient gets tested. Different infections have specific windows during which certain markers become detectable. In dengue, for instance, antigen tests are more effective during the first few days of illness, while antibody tests become more reliable later as the immune response develops.

Similar timing-related challenges exist with several other infections, meaning the same test can produce different results depending on when the sample is collected. At the same time, climate change is making matters more complex. Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall and expanding mosquito habitats are allowing disease-carrying insects to survive longer and spread into new regions.

These factors underline the need for stronger disease surveillance, wider access to diagnostic testing and greater public awareness. During the monsoon, fever should never be dismissed as a routine seasonal illness. Identifying the correct cause early is essential for timely treatment and preventing serious complications.