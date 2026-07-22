ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Hepatitis B Vs Hepatitis C: Myths, Symptoms And Prevention Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hepatitis B, C are liver diseases, often undiagnosed.

Viruses spread via body fluids, not casual contact.

Hepatitis B preventable; C curable with early treatment.

Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C are viral types of liver disease that are often not diagnosed until damage occurs to the liver. Knowing how they are spread, separating the myths and truths, and having early testing and treatment can help keep people and their families from having long-term liver disease.

Knowing More About Hepatitis B And Hepatitis C And Why It's Important

Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C are diseases that are transmitted by viruses and affect the liver. The liver has various important functions such as detoxification, digestion, and storage of nutrients. These viruses can inflame the liver. Some improve completely while others have long-term infection, which may gradually cause liver damage over several years. Untreated, chronic hepatitis may result in liver cirrhosis, liver failure, or liver cancer.

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The biggest problem is the fact that these infections frequently do not have symptoms in early stages. Many people feel perfectly fine and may not know they have the disease until they have routine blood tests or complications arise. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that there are millions of people in the world suffering from chronic hepatitis B or C, which is why it is very important to be aware of hepatitis, to diagnose it early, and to treat it in time.

Common Myths, Facts And Symptoms Of Hepatitis B And C

There are many misconceptions about Hepatitis B and C. A myth is that these infections are transmitted by sharing food, hugging, shaking hands, coughing, or sharing the same utensils. In fact, they are not transmitted by casual contact. Hepatitis B is transmitted in infected blood and body fluids, such as from a mother to her child at birth, from one person to another through unprotected sex, and through sharing contaminated needles. Transmission of Hepatitis C is primarily from contact with infected blood, for example via unsafe injection, unsterilised medical supplies, and sharing of needles.

Another myth is that only those who have symptoms can have hepatitis. In fact, many people who are infected may not have symptoms for years. If symptoms do occur, they can range from fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, fever, abdominal pain, dark urine, yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice), to unexplained weight loss.

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Who Is At Risk, Prevention, Early Diagnosis And Treatment

Hepatitis B or C can occur in anyone, but some individuals are more likely to get it. These include health care workers, those who regularly receive blood transfusions, dialysis patients, and individuals who share injection drugs, babies born to mothers with Hepatitis B, and people who have unprotected sex with someone who is infected. Family members of an infected individual should also talk to their health care provider about screening and vaccination, if indicated.

The great news is that Hepatitis B is preventable with a safe and effective vaccination program. There's no vaccine for Hepatitis C currently, so prevention is even more critical. Do not share needles, medical instruments, toothbrushes, nail clippers, or razors, and always make sure injection equipment, tattoo equipment, and medical instruments are sterile.

Fortunately, blood tests can be used to detect both Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. With early diagnosis, doctors can track the health of the liver and treatment can be started if needed. Chronic Hepatitis B may need to be monitored over a long period of time and, in some cases, treated with antiviral drugs to keep the virus under control, but most cases of Hepatitis C are now curable if treatment is begun early.

Self-medication or home remedies that haven't been verified should be avoided since they may further damage the liver or delay correct treatment. It's crucial to have follow-up with a gastroenterologist or liver specialist to check the condition and to prevent complications.

Families should not be afraid, nor be stigmatized, by persons living with hepatitis since these infections are not transmitted through normal social contact. There are easy things to do to help protect your liver: Be sure to get vaccinated against Hepatitis B, follow good hygiene practices, avoid being exposed to infected blood, and ask your healthcare provider for advice if you are at risk. By identifying and treating early, complications can be avoided, quality of life enhanced, and healthier families and communities created.



Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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