Doc Talk | Doctor Explains Why Silent Reflux Often Goes Undetected Until It Causes Damage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diagnosed by doctors; lifestyle, medication crucial for management.

Most people think of acid reflux as heartburn, that burning feeling in your chest after a big meal. But there’s another type that slips under the radar because it doesn’t always make your chest burn. It’s called “silent reflux,” and honestly, it can do a lot of harm before anyone notices. It creeps up, especially while you sleep and can really damage your throat and food pipe over time.

Silent reflux happens when acid from your stomach sneaks up into your food pipe, and sometimes all the way to your throat and voice box. Symptoms can be weirdly mild or different from what you would expect, so plenty of people don’t realise they have it until it starts messing with their daily routine.

ALSO READ: Doc Talk | Feeling Weak After A Viral Infection? Here's How To Recover Faster This Monsoon

Signs And Symptoms Of Silent Reflux

These are the signs and symptoms that one must look out for.

You wake up tasting something bitter or sour in your mouth, or notice your throat burning.

Constantly clearing your throat and sound hoarse in the morning.

A chronic cough that tends to show up at night or early morning, that annoying lump-in-the-throat feeling.

Nonstop throat irritation, extra mucus hanging around, trouble swallowing every now and then and bad breath for no obvious reason.

What Causes Silent Reflux

Silent reflux can have a significant impact on the upper digestive tract, even in the absence of classic heartburn. Recognising how it affects the food pipe is key to timely diagnosis and treatment.

Your stomach has a valve that’s supposed to keep acid where it belongs.

When that valve gets lazy or weak, stuff slips back up.

Things that make this worse include carrying extra weight around your middle, eating late at night, spicy or greasy foods, too much tea, coffee, or fizzy drinks, smoking, alcohol and crashing on the couch right after eating.

Poor sleep habits really don’t help either.

Nighttime is the worst for silent reflux. Your body makes less saliva when you’re asleep, meaning there’s not much to neutralise the acid.

ALSO READ: Doc Talk | The Everyday Habits Neurologists Wish You’d Quit Before 40

How Does It Affect The Food Pipe?

If acid keeps hitting the lining, it gets inflamed and irritated. Ignore it and you are looking at possible ulcers, narrowing of the food pipe, or even changes that could lead to cancer.

Diagnosis, Treatment And When To Seek Medical Help

The process usually starts when you talk with your doctor about your symptoms and habits. They might send you to a gastroenterologist who does an “upper gastrointestinal endoscopy”, they use a small camera to take a look inside your food pipe, stomach and upper intestine.

Various treatment options and lifestyle changes.

First, it is about changing up your lifestyle. Don’t eat for two or three hours before bed, keep your weight in check, cut back on trigger foods and sleep with the head of your bed raised.

Doctors often prescribe meds to lower stomach acid and if you take them right, they usually help a lot.

Don’t wait if throat symptoms stick around, swallowing gets hard, you lose weight for no good reason, cough won’t quit, or your throat burns most mornings. Catching silent reflux early makes a huge difference, it protects your food pipe and really boosts your quality of life.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator