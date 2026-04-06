Zakir Khan Mocks Bollywood's Fake Praise For Dhurandhar, Says 'Sabki Jali Toh Hai'

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As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its unstoppable run at the box office, one unexpected moment from an award show held in Mumbai has captured just as much attention. Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan brought his signature wit to the stage, and didn’t hold back while addressing Bollywood’s reaction to the film’s massive success. His cheeky remarks have since gone viral, sparking both laughter and conversation online.

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Zakir Khan's Roast Grabs The Spotlight

Zakir Khan at Screen Awards naming and shaming Bollywood for DHURANDHAR.



This is the power of Real Cinema 🔥🔥#Dhurandhar #DhurandharTheRevenge pic.twitter.com/hYIl8I3Awp — Junior Ranveer (@itsSmitBhatt) April 5, 2026

While hosting the awards ceremony alongside Alia Bhatt and Sunil Grover, Zakir turned the spotlight towards the industry itself. Referring to the wave of praise surrounding the film directed by Aditya Dhar, he hinted that not all appreciation may be as genuine as it seems.

He said, "Kitne hi congratulatory post aap daal dein, kitni hi Stories daal dein, kitne hi interview mein aap bol dein my favourite film, magar sach toh yeh hai ki Dhurandhar se sabki jalti toh hai."

The audience erupted in laughter, clearly recognising the underlying truth behind the humour.

He didn’t stop there. Adding another layer to his punchline, Zakir joked, "Bomb film mein phootein Lyari mein, par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein." The witty remark drew cheers, turning the moment into one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening.

Social Media Divided Over The Viral Moment

While the live audience embraced the humour, reactions online quickly turned mixed. As clips of the moment spread, viewers took to social media with strong opinions.

(Image Source: Twitter/@idfcwau)

Some criticised the comedian, with one user writing, "Apparently he’s now the biggest nationalist because he praised Dhurandhar".

(Image Source: Twitter/@mahwashajaz_)

Another commented, "What is wrong with this man. Used to really like him. The least he could do was keep quiet."

(Image Source: Twitter/@itsme_tarique)

A harsher take read, "Thanks Zakir khan for proving me right when i disagree with your thoughts and said that you’re just like any other and over hyped. The one who can sell his worship for the sake of joke can do anything, selling the soul is quite easier."

(Image Source: Twitter/@SaffronChargers)

Yet, not everyone disagreed. Supporters applauded his boldness. One user noted, "After the massive success of Dhurandhar, comedian Zakir Khan trolled Bollywood in an epic way."

(Image Source: Twitter/@fptarun)

Another called it a defining moment, writing, "What Zakir Khan did by calling out “Dhurandhar” and tearing into Bollywood is nothing short of historic "

Zakir Khan Announces Break From Comedy

In a candid interaction with Gulf News, Khan spoke honestly about the challenges he has been facing. He highlighted that certain health issues run in his family and tend to appear after a certain age, making it even more important for him to be cautious now.

He said, “I need to take care of my health. There are certain genetic illnesses in my family that tend to surface after a particular age. On top of that, I’ve damaged my body myself, sleeping for just two hours and then going on to meet thousands of people. Because the moment you land in a city, you immediately start meeting people.”

Opening up about the decision, he admitted that the pace he had been maintaining was no longer sustainable. Long hours, constant travel, and minimal rest have taken a visible toll, making it essential for him to prioritise recovery over routine commitments.