Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The CBI chargesheet details Twisha Sharma's pre-death distress.

She made frantic calls citing marital pressure, seeking help.

CCTV shows her walking to terrace before being found.

She was taken to hospital, later declared dead.

The CBI chargesheet in the death case of Twisha Sharma has detailed the events surrounding the final minutes of her life. According to the investigation, the period before her death on May 12 was marked by severe emotional distress, repeated attempts to speak with family members and concerns about her marital situation. CCTV footage, phone records and messages have been cited as important evidence. The agency has also examined conversations Twisha had with her parents, sister-in-law and former boss in the days before her death. Here is what the chargesheet says about her final calls, her movements and the events that followed that night.

Final 30 Minutes Before Twisha's Death

According to the CBI chargesheet, the sequence began around 9:20 pm, when Twisha spoke to her sister-in-law Rashmi Abrol over the phone. She was reportedly crying uncontrollably and spoke about distress linked to her husband's behaviour.

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At around 9:36 pm, Twisha sent Rashmi another message, describing feelings of extreme despair and loneliness. CCTV footage then showed Twisha walking alone towards the terrace of her house at approximately 9:40 pm. The investigation treats this period as particularly significant because of her emotional state and the conversations she had immediately afterwards.

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At around 9:41 pm, Twisha made a WhatsApp call to her father. The chargesheet states that she was crying during the conversation and asked him to come as soon as possible. She reportedly told him she was scared and pleaded for help. The CBI has described this call as one of the last known conversations Twisha had with her parents before the incident.

What Twisha Told Her Family

Around 10:05 pm, Twisha called her mother. According to the chargesheet, she remained deeply distressed and spoke about the pressure she was experiencing in her marriage and at her in-laws' home. The CBI has included messages and conversations from May 9 to May 12 as evidence. These allegedly show Twisha discussing mental pressure, her husband's alleged aggressive behaviour and the sense of suffocation she experienced at her marital home.

She had also repeatedly expressed a wish to leave Bhopal and move to Nasirabad. On May 9, she contacted her former boss Amit Das about finding work in Delhi or Noida. According to the investigation, she told him she felt she was constantly being watched at her in-laws' home.

On May 11, she again spoke to her mother about feeling stressed and suffocated.

The chargesheet also refers to a couples counselling session on May 12 with Dr Kakouli Roy. During the consultation, Samarth reportedly discussed changes in Twisha's behaviour following her pregnancy and mentioned their marijuana use. The CBI says the doctor advised him to listen patiently to Twisha, give her time and practise active listening, while also encouraging both of them to stop using marijuana.

Later that evening, Twisha allegedly accused Samarth of pressuring her to transfer his investments. She subsequently messaged Rashmi about her disappointment following what the investigation describes as his alleged aggressive behaviour.

What Happened On The Terrace?

The CBI chargesheet states that after Twisha's calls and messages, Giribala Singh and Samarth went to the terrace, where they found her hanging from a noose. She was brought down and taken to AIIMS Bhopal. According to the investigation, Twisha was taken to the hospital at around 10:55 pm, where doctors declared her dead. The CBI has relied on CCTV footage, phone records, messages and conversations to reconstruct the sequence leading up to her death.

The agency's account places particular importance on the roughly 30-minute period during which Twisha was in repeated contact with people close to her and was reportedly seeking help. The CBI chargesheet has presented these communications from May 9 to May 12 as significant evidence while detailing the circumstances surrounding her death.



The chargesheet's reconstruction places Twisha's final calls, messages and movement towards the terrace at the centre of the investigation. The evidence cited by the CBI is now part of the case record as the legal proceedings continue.